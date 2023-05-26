Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For most Virginians, a state police presence over Memorial Day weekend means traffic safety and enforcement. Keeping our highways safe by preventing traffic crashes during the busy holiday weekend is an important and primary focus for our personnel. But reckless, impaired and distracted drivers won’t be the only violators your state police troopers will be on the lookout for. We will also be working to safeguard Virginia from human traffickers.

Human trafficking is a very real criminal offense, and Virginia is not immune to this upsetting trend. Many are young women, but traffickers do not discriminate, and it’s affecting all races, genders and social classes.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline reports that 583 tips were received from Virginia in 2021, 199 of which were from victims or survivors of trafficking. These tips resulted in the identification of 140 cases, including 179 victims.

Human trafficking is a unique crime and is often hard to identify, investigate and prosecute. It can occur in conjunction with other crimes, which might mask the trafficking activity.

Victims of human trafficking might be unwilling or afraid to cooperate with first responders, law enforcement and victim advocates. Language and cultural barriers can hinder even voluntary communication with trafficking victims. Here are several tips that can help all Virginians identify a potentially dangerous situation:

• Do you notice a person looking disoriented, or showing signs of mental or physical abuse?

• Is the person fearful, timid or submissive?

• Does the person show signs of having been denied basic care?

• Is the person with someone to whom he or she defers, or do they appear to be coached on what to say?

Since 2022, Virginia’s Department of Criminal Justice Services has trained 72 professionals across multiple state agencies on how to identify, deter and, ultimately, end the illegal trafficking of children and adults. Collaborating with DCJS and Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has been imperative for the development of Virginia’s first coordinated program specifically designed to give a voice to victims. Leaders like State Trafficking Response Coordinator Angella Alvernaz worked alongside the Virginia State Police to fill an important gap in serving Virginians and being prepared to spot, and stop, trafficking.

The terrifying truth is that traffickers are patient and methodical. It’s their job and livelihood to target and break down a person. The good news is that the Virginia State Police is working tirelessly with the Office of the Virginia Attorney General and other state agencies to fight trafficking in the commonwealth. Just like we need the support of motorists to make our highways safer during this season, we also need Virginians to be attentive to the realities of human trafficking and its victims.

If you or a loved one is a victim of trafficking or you see suspicious activity you think is related to human trafficking , please reach out. Contact the Virginia State Police Human Trafficking Unit or submit a tip online. You can also text VSP to 847411.

