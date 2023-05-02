“This is my first time to a movie cinema.” I was stunned to hear this from my Afghan friend, who is in his 40s. We were standing at the entrance to The Byrd Theatre in Richmond for the premiere of "Anahita," a documentary of one mother’s journey escaping the Taliban. He had come to the United States in 2017.

“What do you mean?” I replied. He shared that during his time living in Afghanistan, particularly under Taliban rule, he was taught not to visit cinemas.

Having lived in Kabul through the 1960s and 70s, I shared how my grandmother, a devout Muslim, would take me to the cinema regularly, cigarette in hand. On our way home, we’d stop for kabob. This was the Afghanistan I had known. Free, developing and beautiful.

This summer will mark the two-year anniversary of the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban — an event unfathomable in the face of a 20-year war that cost U.S. taxpayers $2.2 trillion. Over 170,000 lives were lost, including more than 2,400 American service men and women and 113,000 Afghan soldiers, police and civilians. President Joe Biden’s midnight abandonment squandered these sacrifices, but there’s still some hope.

Congress now has an opportunity to honor its commitments to Afghan allies through the bipartisan Afghan Adjustment Act, which provides a pathway to permanent status for qualifying evacuees. The act is up for consideration again this summer. Without it, the temporary protections offered to the nation’s 76,000 Afghan evacuees will expire and more than 70,000 will be at risk for deportation.

Afghan nationals stood by U.S. armed forces in the tens of thousands, serving as translators, interpreters, battlefield guides, drivers and more. Failure to pass this act would be a betrayal to these men and women who served side by side, both Afghan and American. Further, it would dissipate all the gains made by Afghan refugees who have started new and productive lives in our communities.

Through the Afghan Association of Central Virginia, a nonprofit organization founded by me and other community members, we have witnessed great strides through group and individual therapy programs, job placement, educational pursuits and more.

Through partnerships with ICNA Relief, Masjid-al-Falah, Islamic Center of Richmond, ReEstablish Richmond, Commonwealth Catholic Charities, and International Rescue Committee, or IRC, we have been able to reach more than 150 new families resettling in central Virginia.

We cannot allow them to be thrust back into danger in Afghanistan and forced to start again. They have everything to lose; meanwhile, America has everything to gain to keep them here. According to new data released by IRC, Afghan refugees are projected to contribute more than $200 million in taxes to the U.S. economy in their first year alone.

When the Russians invaded in 1979, my family sought political asylum in the United States. I had just completed medical school and started my residency in Connecticut, and later, a fellowship at the Medical College of Virginia, now VCU Health.

During my 40 years as a psychiatrist, I had the honor of treating veterans for the Veterans Administration, and later, active military members at Fort Lee, now Fort Gregg-Adams.

I know the trauma that ensues after a deployment, particularly if it involves battle. Many of my patients served in Afghanistan, so I witnessed firsthand the emotional and physical sacrifices the war had cost them.

The majority of Afghans in the Richmond region are on special immigrant visas due to their service with American armed forces. They have proven their loyalty to the United States for two decades and risked their lives, and mental health, to help keep us safe.

So please, join me in demanding that our lawmakers protect our allies and honor our commitments. They have given up so much, and yet their resilience is remarkable. Let’s not take away the beautiful new lives they’re building.

