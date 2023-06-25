Summer is a time when educators get to slow down and reflect. This past year, I supported teachers and leaders in 23 Virginia schools as a math instructional coach. Looking back, I realize that I have had a unique lens on the learning gaps still plaguing schools and on how to help. That is because, in my role, I get to see the teachers as learners.

The data is crystal clear: The pandemic hit learning hard, particularly in math. The latest Nation's Report Card shows achievement gaps that predated COVID-19 are widening. Using high-quality instructional materials, tutoring and summer programs, schools have taken steps to support students and boost math learning. What is sometimes missing, however, are specific steps to support teachers and strengthen math teaching.

First, leaders must think critically and creatively about teachers’ schedules. Educators need time to study their curriculum, collaborate with colleagues, plan lessons and try the math themselves. Time spent monitoring lunchrooms or overseeing recess is time not spent building content knowledge or teaching practice. Students can’t go unsupervised and personnel shortages are real, but even a little extra prep time each week can help. When I taught elementary school, for example, the school counseling team took all students by grade once a week to provide a social-emotional learning lesson, which extended my planning period from 45 to 90 minutes — enough time to work through the entire next week's lessons.

Teachers will need regular support to ensure that prep time is used for knowledge-building. It is important to invest in year-round, robust professional development. We’re no longer teaching kids to memorize formulas or use tricks like in the past. We are teaching them to deeply understand mathematical concepts and make connections between multiple models and methods for solving problems. That's a good thing, but it's not how most adults learned math. We can’t teach what we do not understand.

Teachers also need feedback that is honest, consistent and constructive to build their practice. This means they need to be observed and coached apart from formal evaluations. When teachers are afraid to describe a mistake or ask about a concept because it might impact their review or paycheck, it stunts their professional growth and, as a result, their students’ academic growth. In the absence of a school-based instructional coach, districts might create a system of peer observation. Richmond already has a professional development system in place that brings teachers from different schools together. In this kind of system, schools with one teacher per grade level or a greater proportion of new teachers can pair with teacher-leaders at other schools to give and receive feedback. Technology can support even greater collaboration. At some Newport News schools, teachers record their lessons and share them with colleagues weekly to get honest feedback.

Leadership teams should think flexibly about how to group students and match them with teachers, especially during intervention blocks aimed at filling learning gaps. Grade-level teachers typically teach same-age kids and rarely have the free time to study content from other grades. But groups of same-age kids have emerged from the pandemic with a wide range of skill levels. To meet children where they are, we will need innovative scheduling. Regardless of their age, a student struggling with multiplication is usually better served by a third-grade teacher, who is trained to introduce this skill, than an upper-elementary or even secondary math teacher, whose training likely assumes that students have already mastered the concept. Teachers are more successful when their students’ needs match their skill set.

Finally, policymakers should consider more teacher specialization. Like many elementary school teachers I've worked with, I started teaching because I loved reading. But I soon found out that I'm a much better math teacher and sought positions that allowed me to specialize in math instruction, including middle school positions. Elementary teachers typically teach all core subjects, but school leaders should move toward departmentalization. The less teachers have to master at once, the more focus they can give to their specialty. It takes educator expertise to build student expertise.

Summer provides educators with a well-earned break from school. But it’s also the perfect time to set ourselves up to better address students’ unfinished learning in the year ahead. Student success must be at the heart of those efforts, but we can't meet kids' needs without also addressing teachers’ needs.

