The Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, is a tragedy, both for the safety of locals and for environmental health. This isn’t the first time that the movement of hazardous materials by rail has led to disaster, most notably the 2013 Lac-Mégantic accident in Canada. The unfortunate reality of derailments is that transporting hazardous materials by rail is less safe, both for the environment and individuals, than by other, more reliable options — namely, pipelines. U.S. Department of Transportation data shows that less than one one-hundredth of a percent (0.01%) of all transportation accidents involve pipelines. On the other hand, over 1,000 derailments occur every year across the United States, according to the Federal Railroad Administration .
Though moving oil and natural gas by rail is less safe than transporting the same resources by pipeline, infrastructure constraints could soon force more oil and gas to be transported on the tracks and highways. The Biden administration’s war on traditional energy sources has raised the possibility of more hazardous materials being shipped by rail. 2022 saw the least U.S. interstate natural gas pipeline capacity added on record. Onerous permitting requirements and anti-fossil fuel rhetoric from the federal government have hamstrung energy infrastructure projects, from pipelines to export terminals.
With pipeline capacity constrained and new projects reliant on a possible permitting reform bill to be passed by Congress, there are significant concerns that rail and truck will continue to move more oil and gas. Multiple studies have shown this would be counter to the Biden administration’s approach to reduce emissions. A study from the University of Alberta found that transporting large quantities of oil by pipeline generated fewer greenhouse gas emissions, between 61% and 77%, than rail.
This is particularly concerning when you consider the multibillion-dollar merger between rail giants Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific. The CP-KCS merger would significantly increase the amount of train cars carrying Canadian oil through rail towns in the U.S. This would mean an additional 15 to 20 train cars carrying crude oil would pass through Minnesota every month, making an accident far more likely than if a pipeline was in place. The Keystone XL pipeline, for example, which President Biden canceled on his first day in office, would have transported Canadian oil to the U.S.
Shutting down pipelines doesn’t magically make the transport of oil and gas less necessary. Communities rely on these resources, and limited pipeline access will lead to fuel being transported using less safe methods.
The East Palestine derailment shines a light on the federal government’s environmental hypocrisy. Transporting hazardous materials by rail while blocking pipeline projects will have disastrous effects. Congress must prioritize permitting reform so more energy infrastructure projects can be built, and we can finally begin to diversify our capacity and make the movement of potentially hazardous materials, including oil and natural gas, much safer for people across the country and the communities in which they live.
Tom Magness, a retired Army colonel, formerly served as a commander in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
