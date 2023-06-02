An April 28 hearing held by the U.S. House of Representatives’ Energy and Commerce Committee — where I testified on behalf of the American Society for Microbiology — was very timely, as I am seeing firsthand several types of antimicrobial-resistant bacteria (AMR) and fungi that are emerging and re-emerging. In the United States, more than 2.8 million AMR infections occur annually, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, resulting in 35,000 deaths. Worldwide, AMR were responsible for more than 1 million deaths and associated with nearly 5 million deaths in 2019, a 2022 study published in The Lancet found.

One example that highlights both the dangers of AMR and the need for a broad public health partnership to address it: I was recently part of a team at the University of Virginia Medical Center that took almost two days to identify an effective antibiotic to treat a patient in one of our intensive care units who was infected with bacteria that are highly resistant to most antibiotics.

As the director of antimicrobial stewardship at UVA, I work with other physicians, pharmacists and hospital leadership to minimize the overuse of antibiotics and pinpoint the best treatments. My research expertise is in detecting and tracking how AMR originate and spread, even in the most sterile places like hospitals. My colleagues and I do this by discovering new ways to prevent transmission, developing genomic technologies to better detect and understand AMR and using diagnostic tools to treat infections and reduce antibiotic overuse.

Based on my experience dealing with this daunting public health challenge, I see four elements that are crucial to addressing AMR.

Investing in research: There are large knowledge gaps in our understanding of how AMRs emerge and are transmitted. Unlike COVID-19 sequencing, in which variants emerge from a single viral species, AMR genes can move between multiple bacterial species and strains, which adds a great deal of complexity. AMR develops across a variety of pathogens, and resistance may be exchanged between infection-causing bacteria and harmless bacteria. Antibiotic-resistant fungal infections have also emerged more recently and pose a serious threat. Perhaps the most prominent example is the rapid spread in U.S. health care facilities of Candida auris , which is now considered an urgent threat by the CDC.

Improved antimicrobial resistance monitoring and reporting: Better monitoring focused on hospitalized patients, both in the U.S. and globally, will be critical in addressing some of these gaps in our understanding. Continued congressional funding of public health-academic partnerships to adopt novel genomic technologies and improved data use through the CDC Pathogen Genomics Centers of Excellence network will be hugely helpful to understand the genetic makeup of AMRs. As an academic partner in Virginia for this national network, many of our projects focus on developing cutting-edge genomic tools for monitoring emerging AMR pathogens in hospitals, as well as exploring wastewater as a potential surveillance tool for AMR.

Better testing tools: These are critical in both preventing the continued overuse of antibiotics as well as maximizing the care of patients with AMR infections. For example, I recently had a patient come to UVA with a severe bacterial infection requiring intensive care. The patient was initially prescribed powerful broad-spectrum antibiotics for almost three days before testing could confirm a more targeted antibiotic would have worked. We need investment in research in rapid testing to reduce antibiotic overuse and best target AMR pathogens more quickly.

Addressing national lab staffing shortages: We need to recognize and incentivize people to pursue careers in medical laboratories, as adequate personnel will allow for the increased adoption of best practices for laboratories. These include efforts to optimize prescribing and detect AMRs, test newly developed antibiotics, use up-to-date methods and standards, and adopt newer technologies to streamline prescribing. At UVA Health, for instance, we recently launched a program in partnership with Charlottesville-based Piedmont Virginia Community College to train medical lab technicians.

My colleagues at UVA Health and the American Society for Microbiology look forward to working with leaders in Congress to advance policies that will enable us to address the daunting challenge of AMR head-on for everyone’s benefit.

From the Archives: RPI and the early days of VCU VCU/RPI VCU/RPI VCU/RPI VCU/RPI VCU/RPI VCU/RPI VCU/RPI VCU/RPI VCU/RPI VCU/RPI VCU/RPI VCU/RPI VCU/RPI VCU/RPI VCU/RPI VCU/RPI