This week, I joined more than 50 other justice officials in support of Georgia District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez, who is currently facing attacks on her authority as an elected prosecutor for daring to enact reform policies supported by the community. If this sounds familiar, it’s because this kind of stunt is happening all over the country, as Republican elected officials, determined to scuttle criminal justice reform at any cost, attempt to remove or restrict democratically elected local prosecutors. I’m speaking out and defending my colleagues across the country because Virginia's attorney general has already twice attempted to disempower local prosecutors in the commonwealth — and if Republicans take control of the state legislature this year, he’s sure to try again.

We’ve seen this dangerous pattern many times in the last few years in communities that elect prosecutors who value building long-term safety while reducing racial disparities and mass incarceration. After losing on Election Day, Republicans try to stifle criminal justice reform through a menu of anti-democratic tactics: Ron DeSantis dismissed Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren; a new Texas law will give courts wide latitude to remove district attorneys; Mississippi created a special judicial district to appoint the prosecutor in Jackson, a majority-Black city; and right-wing groups continue to pursue recall efforts.

Let’s call this what it is: usurping the will of the voters for political points. In DA Gonzalez’ case, a single voter who disagreed with her policies filed a lawsuit against her, enabling an unelected judge to “look over her shoulder” on every decision going forward. In that judge’s ruling, he specifically cited Gonzalez’ written policies on not charging marijuana or truancy offenses.

These attacks threaten both the constitutional separation of powers and the well-established principle of prosecutorial discretion, which allows elected prosecutors to prioritize cases based on the community’s values. In a world where local government agencies have finite resources, using this discretion to focus on the most serious crimes is a core part of an elected prosecutor's role.

Since I was first elected in 2019, I’ve faced many of the same politically motivated attempts, including two recall efforts from right-wing “astroturf” groups. (Both failed, and I was reelected earlier this summer by a wide margin).

Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares has twice tried to take power away from local prosecutors in a similar manner, proposing a bill so broad it was opposed by commonwealth’s attorneys across the political spectrum. Since Miyares isn’t likely to walk away from what he called his “top legislative priority,” we expect that if Republicans take control of the state Senate this November, we might see this level of infringement again — or something much more severe — to override the will of the voters of Fairfax County for good.

