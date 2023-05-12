Let’s start with some basic facts about the national debt and debt ceiling. First, for all the shouting, neither party has been serious about the deficit and debt for decades. The United States can neither spend its way into a budget surplus nor can it cut taxes and expect that tax revenues will increase by more than they are cut. Second, there is little reward for people running for Congress or the presidency to tell voters that they will cut spending and raise taxes, so annual deficits persist and the national debt rises.

Finally, the national debt of about $32 trillion will come due at some point. When it does, Virginians will suffer more significantly than their neighbors in other states.

We have all heard the arguments for and against raising the debt ceiling. There is wide consensus that a default on the U.S. government’s public debt would spark a global financial crisis. But to many Virginians, these arguments are noise, seen on cable news sound bites and hyperbolic statements on social media.

Yields on one-month U.S. Treasuries have already jumped more than 2 percentage points since late April. This means the U.S. government must pay more interest on short-term debt. In other words, merely the prospect of a default is costing taxpayers millions of dollars. As we approach June 1 without an agreement, other yields will rise as investors demand a higher risk premium for holding short-term debt. Posturing has a cost.

But what if the federal government actually defaults on its public debt? If that stretches into days (if not weeks), Virginians will suffer. Since the federal government will not be able to borrow, the Treasury Department will need to immediately sequester expenditures. If sequestration brings up memories of the Budget Control Act of 2011 and the damage it did to the Virginia economy, then a default would be sequestration on steroids. Since the Treasury has stated its financial systems won’t allow it to prioritize who gets paid and who doesn’t, we would likely see across-the-board cuts between 20% and 40%, followed by even more draconian reductions as a default sets in.

For Virginia, these cuts would be catastrophic. The commonwealth is relatively more dependent on federal spending than many other states. Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads are particularly vulnerable. Many federal workers would be furloughed, military retiree and Veterans Administration disability payments would be compromised and federal contracts would likely face stop orders. With more than one-third of the Virginia economy touched in some fashion by federal spending, the impact of a prolonged default would make the Great Recession of 2007-09 pale in comparison and would mirror the economic collapse in the spring of 2020 triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on social and business activity.

While some Virginians might think of themselves as immune from the chaos of a default, they would quickly discover otherwise. A default would create credit shortages, so residential and commercial housing markets would seize up. Declines in equity markets would wipe out billions of dollars of wealth. The movement of goods would become more difficult as food inspectors, air traffic controllers and other federal personnel are furloughed.

So what can be done? Other countries have faced similar debt problems. We can take the path of Argentina, default on our debt and face decades of economic malaise. We can also choose to follow the path of New Zealand or Australia, which put in place reforms in the 1990s in the face of increasing deficits and debt. For the U.S., these reforms would need to take discretion from policymakers’ hands to avoid the incentives that have gotten us to where we are today. To accomplish this, Congress can establish a deficit- and debt-reduction process much like the Base Realignment and Closure process. In the U.S., a deficit and debt commission could publicly debate what spending should be cut and what taxes are raised to generate a budget surplus within, say, five years, creating a path forward to pay down the national debt. The recommendations of the commission would face an up or down vote. The alternative would be a balanced budget amendment, which, if all else fails, may be necessary in the absence of political will.

If we merely pass an increase in the debt ceiling, we’ll be back here arguing about the next increase, most likely right around the next general election. If we only pass spending cuts or raise taxes without a plan, we'll be back sometime this decade.

If there is opportunity in chaos, it now exists. We can only hope that rational adults see this opportunity for what it is and do not decide, through action or inaction, to plunge Virginia into the economic abyss.

