You’ve seen it on mugs, T-shirts and other bits of nerdy swag. Einstein’s E=mc2 is one of the most famous equations ever discovered, laying the groundwork for landmark inventions, such as MRI and the nuclear bomb. Unfortunately, a new era of quantum technology is on the rise, and it puts American national security in jeopardy. It’s time to restructure the American education system to better prepare ourselves for this game-changing field.

As a student at one of the top STEM schools in the nation, I am privileged to be one of 29 students enrolled in the quantum physics class, one of the few in the country that meet the international standards for quantum curricula. I’ve studied optical coherence, conducted experiments on teleportation and run programs on quantum computers. While learning theory is fun, I’ve also been exposed to the applications of quantum. That’s what made me realize that the typical American education track of maybe taking AP Physics in 12th grade and learning quantum physics in college, if at all, is too late.

On Dec. 21, 2018, under one of the most polarized administrations in American history, a nearly unanimous congressional vote led to the National Quantum Initiative, a decadelong investment in quantum technologies, being signed into law. A McKinsey report found that investment in quantum technology surpassed $1.4 billion in 2021, doubling the previous year’s investment, in an industry that could be worth $700 billion by 2035. Quantum technology provides optimization speed-ups over classical computers, improving fields such as climate simulation, artificial intelligence and drug discovery. But it also has another particular application: cybersecurity.

Special quantum decryption algorithms can theoretically break the highest level of current encryption methods, threatening our bank accounts, private messages and government files. The only thing stopping a global digital break-in is that quantum hardware to support the algorithms isn’t advanced enough. But it’s only a matter of time before things fall apart.

China, for instance, has recognized the potential of quantum technology and has publicly pledged $15.3 billion in government funding into pioneering quantum research, more than eight times what the U.S. government has invested. China not only spends more but also holds half of all the patents in quantum technologies, as compared with the United States' 10% and the European Union's 11%. America retains a noticeable global presence in quantum, but if it isn’t apparent yet, we’ll have to do more than throw money at the problem if we want to keep what little foothold we have.

So what is the root problem? Besides the lack of public attention or government focus, it’s a lack of talent. Physics has always been a notoriously tricky subject. Even at my school, known for its science, technology, engineering and math program, you can find science fair finalists or patent-pending inventors complaining about it. Some schools don’t even offer physics. Data from the U.S. Department of Education shows that 2 in 5 high schools don’t even offer physics, according to a 2016 analysis by Education Week. The difficulty of the subject and lack of support for students have discouraged people from pursuing physics and quantum. As a result, there are around three times more job postings in quantum than there are qualified graduates in America every year.

The experiences I grew up with have cultivated my dedication to science. Unlike many of my peers, my first real experience with physics didn’t start in my senior year; it began in middle school. I was part of an after-school club that competed in science competitions, and my coach, who was also my mom, worked hard to teach me basic mechanics. I didn’t fully grasp the concepts, but being weaned on the abstract ideas made it much easier for me in high school.

This type of thinking isn’t vetted only by my experience. The American Association of Physics Teachers promotes a similar concept called “Physics First,” in which high school freshmen take introductory physics courses before their typical biology and chemistry programs. Proponents argue that doing so not only allows students to succeed in physics later on but also better prepares them for some of the driving concepts found in biology and chemistry, which are founded upon physics. Data shows that the movement has resulted in more students pursuing physics later in high school.

It’s time we as a country act to better situate ourselves for oncoming technological changes. It’s clear that the impacts of quantum technology reach far and wide, but it’s also painstakingly obvious that we aren’t positioned in a way to react. This problem goes beyond just money; it lies in the societal and educational pipelines that don’t produce enough talent or generate enough interest for us to explore quantum. Now is the time for educators, policymakers and industry leaders to make the changes needed to move America forward.

