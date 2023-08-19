Virginia Commonwealth University and VCU Health are two of Virginia’s most indispensable institutions of student learning and patient care.

A top-50 public research university, VCU is redefining excellence in higher education. Because college degrees help students achieve their dreams and lay the foundation for successful careers, we open our doors to a sizable percentage of applicants.

Other institutions focus on low acceptance rates by closing their doors to many otherwise qualified students.

We are rector and vice rector of the VCU Board of Visitors, the governing body that has the responsibility for the operation, policies and financial oversight of the academic institution that is VCU.

VCU Health is a separate organization and is overseen by its own governing board of directors that has decision-making authority for the health system.

Still, we know that VCU Health is a leader in Virginia in delivering the most complex care for difficult cases involving cancer, organ transplantation, heart and orthopedic issues, and more. It cares for members of our communities regardless of their ability to pay.

That differentiates VCU Health from many other health systems in the commonwealth.

The institutional reputations for both are strong — U.S. News & World Report ranks VCU as one of the most innovative public universities in the country and names the VCU Health Medical Center the second-best hospital in Virginia.

These recognitions, and more, are testaments to the ability of students, faculty, administrators, staff, caregivers, alumni, donors and many others. This success is also thanks to the vision and leadership of VCU President Michael Rao, whose dedication to VCU and the communities it serves will help lead us forward.

Despite its many accomplishments and well-earned, top-tier hospital/patient care prestige, it is something that VCU Health did not do that has received attention lately. Earlier this year, VCU Health ended its participation in a development known as the Clay Street Project at the site of the old public safety building in downtown Richmond.

Originally approved by the VCU Health Board of Directors in 2021, the project was fatally impacted — in the wake of the pandemic — by a nationwide collapse of demand for office space, soaring inflation and dramatic interest rate increases. That is why the 21 members of the VCU Health Board of Directors wisely and unanimously voted to end the project earlier this year.

We and our colleagues on the Board of Visitors support the decision — one that came with costs but was clearly right for the long-term trajectory of the health system.

Of course, no matter how successful and well run, no organization will get every decision correct. That is happening in real estate transactions around the country.

Office buildings and associated mortgages are under extreme duress in cities, including Richmond, where projects have been canceled or postponed. Across the country, thousands of organizations are abandoning office projects, selling them at a loss, and, in some cases, owners are handing the proverbial keys back to the bank.

When these projects don’t work out, like Clay Street, the question for leadership is: What was learned that will prevent similar mistakes from being made in the future and make the organization better?

We commend Rao, who as president is chair of the VCU Health Board of Directors, for recommending, and the health system board for approving, that Saul Ewing, a respected, independent law firm, thoroughly review how the project was developed and what took place in the face of clearly challenging economic conditions.

Just as important, Saul Ewing’s review provided guidance to implement best practices and make future-focused recommendations to improve internal processes and controls, including:

using third-party advisers in high-profile and/or high-dollar transactions;

establishing management teams with clear project management and authority; and

requiring VCU Health board packages to feature descriptions of projects that include discussion of risks, benefits and due diligence conclusions.

These are just a few of the recommendations made by Saul Ewing, but they are among the most important. Because these recommendations are so strong, the VCU Board of Visitors will mandate their use at the university, too.

These four facilities, representing $1 billion in new investments, are already creating positive impacts for patients and students. And they will do so for decades to come.

Of course, overall success is measured in more than new buildings.

For instance, earlier this year, the VCU Massey Cancer Center received the prestigious “comprehensive” designation, the highest national recognition from the National Cancer Institute. Massey is just the 54th comprehensive cancer center in the country.

VCU Health’s Hume-Lee Transplant Center is now the nation’s only center actively offering robotic hepatectomies, the surgical removal of portions of living donors’ livers. Robotic surgery is less invasive, meaning donors recover faster with less pain and scarring.

As VCU prepares for the fall semester, we expect one of the largest first-year classes in our history as applications for the fall 2023 class set a university record.

Most importantly, our students are succeeding.

Since he arrived at VCU, President Rao has focused on student success. Today, VCU’s student graduation rates now exceed national averages, a top priority for Rao and everyone helping educate our students.

He has also overseen a more than 200% increase in student financial aid, adding nearly $150 million to help students pay for college. And when they graduate, 90% of VCU students reported that they were satisfied with their outcome after graduation, according to a May 2022 graduation survey.

It is for these reasons and many more why we believe VCU is primed for a thriving future. But we will not rest on just believing in such a future.

As leaders of the VCU Board of Visitors, we will continue working with VCU leadership to ensure, as best as possible, that they — and we — are fulfilling our collective goal and charter of being stewards and trustees of the institution. And we will remain unwavering in supporting how VCU serves the greater Richmond community and the commonwealth of Virginia.

That is our mission, vision and promise.

Inside Children's Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University new tower