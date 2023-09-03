As we celebrate Labor Day, a holiday established to recognize the many contributions American workers have made to our country’s strength, prosperity and well-being, it seems fitting to recognize Virginia’s incredible workforce and what we are doing to solidify the commonwealth as America’s top state for talent.
The availability of skilled labor is a critical factor in securing economic development opportunities for Virginia. And economic development has a major, lasting impact on the communities in which we live, work and play. The ability to attract and grow businesses strengthens our economy with locally produced goods and services; generates tax dollars that go to vital services, such as schools, roads, fire and police; and provides good jobs that support a higher quality of life for our people and communities.
We continue to make strides and are building momentum. At 66.7%, Virginia’s labor force participation rate is the highest in a decade, and we are committed to preparing our workforce with in-demand, marketable skills and strengthening the commonwealth’s pipeline of talent. Indeed, Virginia has a strong case for leading the country in talent:
a highly educated and skilled workforce;
top-ranked education institutions;
robust talent pipeline initiatives;
customized talent solutions for competitive projects; and
a learning ecosystem for the future.
Virginia’s workforce represents one of the most productive and educated demographics in the United States. Ranked No. 1 for Education by CNBC, the commonwealth is home to excellent K-12 schools — No. 1 in the South and No. 5 in the U.S., according to WalletHub. Nearly 42% of the population has a bachelor’s degree or higher, making Virginia the eighth most-educated state in the country (and first in the South). Named the No. 2 Best State for Higher Education by SmartAsset, Virginia is home to colleges and universities that strengthen the commonwealth’s talent pipeline and play a critical role in economic development. There is a community college within 30 miles of every Virginian, providing opportunities for workers of every skill level and a direct, sustained supply of people with in-demand skills.
Virginia boasts the highest concentration of tech talent in the country, and through its historic, innovative Tech Talent Investment Program, the commonwealth, donors and corporate partners are investing more than $2 billion to double the number of graduates each year in computer science and closely related fields. TTIP, which represents the largest state commitment to computer science education in the U.S., will add 32,000 computer science graduates in excess of current levels, and universities across Virginia have committed to strengthening the tech talent pipeline to ensure we continue to lead this booming industry.
The commonwealth is poised to push new boundaries in the development of 21st-century talent through our innovative workforce programs, such as the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, which earned the commonwealth the No. 1 ranking in the U.S. for Customized Workforce Training in the Business Facilities 2023 State Rankings Report. The Virginia Talent Accelerator Program is a workforce initiative created by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System. The program accelerates new facility startups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation. Since its launch in 2019, the Talent Accelerator has helped to secure more than 11,000 new jobs across the commonwealth.
Through bipartisan legislation, the Virginia Department of Workforce Development and Advancement was created to consolidate Virginia’s workforce programs, combining a dozen workforce development programs and data systems under a single agency that will direct all workforce programs across state government to optimize workforce readiness for Virginia’s current and future jobs. This unprecedented cohesion sets the stage to further advance the commonwealth’s position as a talent leader.
The first-of-its-kind Virginia Office of Education Economics (VOEE) at VEDP will fuel Virginia’s talent ecosystem today and tomorrow. VOEE’s mission is to leverage data to inform educational programming, policy, and workforce partnerships across the commonwealth in powerful ways – positioning the state to tackle even more ambitious challenges and unlock new workforce development opportunities.
Virginia is setting a new standard for state workforce development to accelerate and transform the commonwealth’s labor force and ensure Virginia is the best state in America to live, work and raise a family.
From the Archives: Deep Water Terminal
In December 1964, rolls of newsprint were hoisted from a ship at Richmond’s Deepwater Terminal in preparation for delivery. The Virginia State Ports Authority was hoping to substantially increase trade activity; it had recently opened an office in Tokyo, adding to international locations in London and Brussels.
The port was built in 1940 as a general marine cargo terminal facility. For many years sugar and tobacco were the main products passing through the port. Newsprint also became a major cargo when local newspapers began to use domestic paper. In the late 1970s, the first containerized ocean shipping was introduced at the port and the importing and exporting of products expanded immensely.
Today, the port continues to bring in and take out cargo. Products passing through include machinery, aluminum, consumer goods, textiles chemicals, frozen seafood and more.
Did you know that the history of the port dates back to colonial times?
In 1619, Falling Creek Ironworks was built in the Virginia Colony which eventually became the site of the town of Warwick. Three years later, the facilities were utterly destroyed and the majority of the colonists killed in the Indian Massacre of 1622.
The unincorporated town and port of Warwick was located in a geographically strategic area where the James River was navigable for about 5 miles south of downtown Richmond—east of the fall line. Warwick was thus as far up river as most historic ships could securely navigate.
Because of its location, the town of Warwick was also targeted during the Revolutionary War. In the spring of 1781, British troops destroyed the town, burning warehouses, ships and store houses to the ground.
While the “Lost town of Warwick” no longer exists, the port's facility located at Deepwater Terminal encompasses part of the famous old site.
Jason El Koubi is president and CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. Contact him at jelkoubi@vedp.org.