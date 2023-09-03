09-21-1965 (cutline): The El Rancho, an Italian Cattle Ship, loads hay for Transatlantic Trip. Herd of Virginia Dairy cattle will go aborad today for milestone voyage.

04-03-1964 (cutline): This sea-going houseboat ends an 847-mile railroad trip here yesterday as it is swung off a railroad car at Deepwater Terminal, ready for launching into the James River. The 38-foot, steel-hulled boat was built by the River Queen Boat Works at Gary, Ind., and transported here for Ward Marine, Inc., by the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway. The boat is powered by two 160-horse-power engines.

01-03-1965 (cutline): Newsprint is hoisted from ship at Richmond's Deepwater Terminal. More sailings of ocean-going ships from here are predicted in 1965.

From the Archives: Deep Water Terminal

In December 1964, rolls of newsprint were hoisted from a ship at Richmond’s Deepwater Terminal in preparation for delivery. The Virginia State Ports Authority was hoping to substantially increase trade activity; it had recently opened an office in Tokyo, adding to international locations in London and Brussels.

The port was built in 1940 as a general marine cargo terminal facility. For many years sugar and tobacco were the main products passing through the port. Newsprint also became a major cargo when local newspapers began to use domestic paper. In the late 1970s, the first containerized ocean shipping was introduced at the port and the importing and exporting of products expanded immensely.

Today, the port continues to bring in and take out cargo. Products passing through include machinery, aluminum, consumer goods, textiles chemicals, frozen seafood and more.

Did you know that the history of the port dates back to colonial times?

In 1619, Falling Creek Ironworks was built in the Virginia Colony which eventually became the site of the town of Warwick. Three years later, the facilities were utterly destroyed and the majority of the colonists killed in the Indian Massacre of 1622.

The unincorporated town and port of Warwick was located in a geographically strategic area where the James River was navigable for about 5 miles south of downtown Richmond—east of the fall line. Warwick was thus as far up river as most historic ships could securely navigate.

Because of its location, the town of Warwick was also targeted during the Revolutionary War. In the spring of 1781, British troops destroyed the town, burning warehouses, ships and store houses to the ground.

While the “Lost town of Warwick” no longer exists, the port's facility located at Deepwater Terminal encompasses part of the famous old site.