As Virginians, we have much to be proud of. We tout the fact that our country can trace its origins here to Jamestown, that we have produced more presidents than any other state and that our legislature and governor typically operate in a less partisan manner than other bodies across the country.

Despite many ups and downs on our shared Virginia journey, the past several months have been an embarrassment. After significant strides were made in bringing our commonwealth’s voting scheme into the 21st century with the Voting Rights Act of Virginia and other companion legislation, Republicans in the General Assembly filed, voted on and passed numerous bills to walk back the work that skyrocketed Virginia from 49th to 12th in ballot access. Thankfully, a Democratic majority in the state Senate preserved the positive work accomplished under former Gov. Ralph Northam.

But the story doesn’t end there. Just a few weeks ago, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration altered the policy and considerations under which felons could have their voting rights restored and slowed restorations to a crawl. Disappointingly, Virginia is the only state in which a felony fully disenfranchises a person and the sole authority to restore their rights lies with the governor. Until Gov. Youngkin’s reversal under the cover of darkness, previous Republican and Democratic governors had dramatically expanded the restoration process and done so in an open, transparent manner.

Then a recent report from Buckingham County recounted that the entire registrar office staff quit amid harassment from the local electoral board and residents who promote former President Donald Trump’s Big Lie that the 2020 election was improperly stolen (a claim which is without any merit). The departures left the rural jurisdiction with no way to register to vote or certify candidate paperwork just before the filing deadline. This is not only a shock to the system, but also completely undermines our democratic processes.

All of these instances leave a stain on Virginia’s reputation as a place that embraces democracy and encourages participation in our electoral process. I have family members who can tell stories of being denied the right to vote only a few decades ago. I was proud to vote for electoral reforms in 2020 and 2021 in the legislature because I knew my ancestors had given blood, sweat and tears during their lifetimes to achieve these small measures of progress.

Still, if Gov. Youngkin intends to take us backward, he needs to publicly state his standards for restoration, explain the changes and share what drove the policy change. I pray there is nothing nefarious behind his decision, but we all remain in the dark until he tells Virginians why he changed the policy. Transparency remains critical in every aspect of government, and voters across Virginia are owed an explanation for his covert action.

Moreover, our attorney general must step in to rectify the situation in Buckingham — immediately. When I sought my party’s nomination for attorney general in 2021, I proposed a Voter Protection and Election Integrity Unit for this very purpose. Virginians need to know that not only are our elections secure, but also that our election officials can operate without fear of harassment or intimidation. We should all be troubled that the attorney general has not reassured us that our electoral processes remain safe. What happened in Buckingham can happen elsewhere without intervention and proper leadership.

Unfortunately, we are also saddled with a House of Delegates that holds a regressive view of voting. Republican legislators purportedly profess support for second chances, but remain silent as the governor punishes residents well after they’ve paid their debt to society. Moreover, many Republicans tell advocates and constituents that they support an easier process to restore voting rights but stand idly by as their colleagues kill bills to remove the governor’s authority to determine who gets to vote. Virginians deserve courageous legislators who aren’t afraid to buck their party when the going gets tough.

The right to vote makes our country special — it is sacred and not to be taken for granted. Although we all make mistakes along the way, faith, compassion and a commitment to an inclusive process should carry the day.

Virginia should proudly lead in every facet of voting, from election administration to access to the ballot. Absent action from our current set of elected leaders, we can only regain our place at the front of the pack by voting for individuals who will stand up amid the noise and put our voices — Virginia’s voices — first.

