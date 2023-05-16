Last month, with the overwhelming support of the Virginia General Assembly, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed legislation that will overhaul the commonwealth’s workforce development programs.
This new law was among the governor’s top legislative priorities, and for good reason: Virginia has 1,500 workforce development programs that spend nearly $500 million in state and federal funding annually to help people prepare for and find jobs across the commonwealth. But these programs are scattered throughout state government, rendering their overall impact fragmented and inefficient. Starting in 2024, every one of these programs will come under the purview of the state’s new Department of Workforce Development and Advancement.
The law offers a clear and important mandate: to enable Virginians to easily access state workforce programs and more efficiently produce a workforce that Virginia’s businesses demand. The law will create a statewide workforce strategy designed with sufficient flexibility both to meet local and regional needs and scale proven strategies across the commonwealth. It consolidates program evaluation to improve the accountability and delivery of skill-building and workforce development services. Moreover, it will facilitate opportunities for demonstrated successes at the local and state levels to inform changes to federal policy.
Amid a clear need for innovation and experimentation in the outdated workforce development space, this new Virginia law offers three helpful lessons for leaders in others states looking to improve how they prepare their residents to succeed in the workforce:
Lesson 1: There is a strong bipartisan appetite for these types of reforms.
The bill was championed by a Republican governor, sailed through the Republican-controlled House of Delegates with only one “no” vote and passed unanimously in the Democratic-controlled Senate.
At the federal level, Republicans and Democrats are working together to improve access to certificate and credential programs that can help Americans find meaningful careers if they don’t pursue a four-year degree. Though the nation’s two major parties agree on very little these days, it’s worth noting that workforce development solutions typically appeal to both sides of the political aisle.
Lesson 2: Removing red tape is an essential step to spur much-needed efficiency.
Virginia’s 1,500 workforce development programs are currently spread across 13 agencies and six secretariats: Commerce and Trade; Education; Health and Human Resources; Labor; Public Safety and Homeland Security; and Veterans and Defense Affairs.
This inefficient structure requires the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the state’s 23 community colleges — the institutions charged with doing the bulk of the commonwealth’s worker training — to deal with multiple state agencies with sometimes overlapping or competing mandates. By empowering a single department to administer and improve the state’s numerous workforce programs, Virginia’s learners, workers and businesses should expect to see better results.
Lesson 3: Improving the supply of nondegree credentials is only half of the equation. Demand-side signals also must change.
For decades, a college-for-all mentality encouraged tens of millions of Americans to earn a degree. At the same time, employers increased credentialing requirements for numerous roles and used college degrees as proxies in hiring. Because this approach shut out millions of skilled and talented workers without college degrees from good jobs, this led to labor market inequities and ballooning student debt. To change this paradigm, employers — including states — must shift their focus from colleges and degrees to individuals and ways they can unleash their skills and aptitudes in society for mutual benefit. It’s a labor-market imperative.
Youngkin and state lawmakers should remove unnecessary degree requirements for public-sector roles as part of a strategy to realign workforce supply and demand signals in Virginia. Within the past year, several states, including Colorado, Utah, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, have removed degree requirements for significant numbers of public-sector jobs. In Maryland, the first state to enact this policy, this new approach is working as intended: Non-degree hires for roles in information technology, customer service and administration increased by 41% year over year.
These state policy decisions have wider implications. If states no longer consider college degrees as proxies for job skills, they remove the risk from implementing skills-based hiring — something from which the private sector can benefit . Companies, meanwhile, should remove degree requirements that present unnecessary barriers to job candidates who didn’t graduate from college but have strong on-the-job, civic or military experience.
Ultimately, by eliminating unnecessary degree barriers and improving access to new industry-aligned workforce credentials, Virginia and other states can quickly move skilled workers into the labor force and attract more business investment. Youngkin’s highly promising new workforce development initiative addresses long-overdue reforms and will help build a stronger economy for the commonwealth and all Virginians. Other states should take note.
From the Archives: Deep Water Terminal
In December 1964, rolls of newsprint were hoisted from a ship at Richmond’s Deepwater Terminal in preparation for delivery. The Virginia State Ports Authority was hoping to substantially increase trade activity; it had recently opened an office in Tokyo, adding to international locations in London and Brussels.
The port was built in 1940 as a general marine cargo terminal facility. For many years sugar and tobacco were the main products passing through the port. Newsprint also became a major cargo when local newspapers began to use domestic paper. In the late 1970s, the first containerized ocean shipping was introduced at the port and the importing and exporting of products expanded immensely.
Today, the port continues to bring in and take out cargo. Products passing through include machinery, aluminum, consumer goods, textiles chemicals, frozen seafood and more.
Did you know that the history of the port dates back to colonial times?
In 1619, Falling Creek Ironworks was built in the Virginia Colony which eventually became the site of the town of Warwick. Three years later, the facilities were utterly destroyed and the majority of the colonists killed in the Indian Massacre of 1622.
The unincorporated town and port of Warwick was located in a geographically strategic area where the James River was navigable for about 5 miles south of downtown Richmond—east of the fall line. Warwick was thus as far up river as most historic ships could securely navigate.
Because of its location, the town of Warwick was also targeted during the Revolutionary War. In the spring of 1781, British troops destroyed the town, burning warehouses, ships and store houses to the ground.
While the “Lost town of Warwick” no longer exists, the port's facility located at Deepwater Terminal encompasses part of the famous old site.
A former higher education administrator, Steven Taylor is a senior fellow on postsecondary education at Stand Together Trust. Contact him at staylor@standtogether.org.