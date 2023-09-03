This weekend, America is celebrating its 129th Labor Day. As we enjoy beach trips and barbecues over the long weekend, let’s not forget to look back as well — back to those who made this holiday possible, and who gave us the foundation for a strong labor movement that benefits all of us today.

As the business manager and president of SMART Local 100, a union of sheet metal workers in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, I know about the role unions have played — and continue to play — in ensuring a fair and dignified workplace for us all. Our ancestors in the labor movement sacrificed to give us the rights and protections we deserve on the job, such as safety protocols and health benefits for ourselves and our family members. Now, we can repay that sacrifice by working hard to strengthen and expand those protections. With multiple industries striking or reaching the precipice of strike this summer — WGA, SAG-AFTRA, Teamsters and more — it’s clear that all workers’ rights are not guaranteed and that the power of unions is necessary to advance the labor movement.

In the past year, one way unions have proved their relevance and necessity is by reclaiming money that’s been stolen from their members in the form of wage theft. Wage theft occurs whenever employers pay their employees less than what they’re owed under the law, often by misclassifying or misrepresenting the type of worker those employees are. If you think this doesn’t happen that often, you’d be wrong. According to recent research from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), wage theft can cost American workers up to $50 billion every year. That’s more than the annual cost of robberies, burglaries and car thefts combined.

Notice, too, how that $50 billion loss affects all Americans, not just laborers. Stolen wages are taken out of circulation, out of the economy and out of the tax base, which is why unions that fight against wage theft aren’t just helping their own members, they’re helping us all.

Our own union, SMART Local 100, notched a win for our workers in the past year. We filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) after learning that a nonunion contractor had misclassified sheet metal workers on the Potomac Yards Metro Station project, leading to those workers being paid around 60% less than what they were owed for their labor. The DOL conducted an investigation and determined that the allegations in our claim had merit. This resulted in the contractor being ordered to pay back over $288,000 in back wages.

In another union win, the state of Rhode Island recently signed a new law classifying wage theft as a felony, not just a misdemeanor. This change shows bad-faith employers that the state is serious about crimes against workers, and puts those who break the law on notice that they can face heavy fines and prison time. Like other labor leaders, I was happy to see that Rhode Island labor leaders like Michael Sabitoni, president of the Rhode Island Building and Construction Trades Council, worked with Attorney General Peter Neronha, Rep. David Morales and other lawmakers to see that this important law passed.

The above two cases are great examples of why strong unions benefit everybody. When members bring problems like these to the attention of their Local, we have the resources to fight back in a way that a lone individual might not be able to do. We can file the proper legal complaints, organize protests and boycotts if necessary and help to ensure that justice is served. Even for those workers who aren’t in a union, fighting wage theft is vital because it can scare off potential bad actors who see the consequences others face for theft and decide it’s not worth it to try exploiting workers themselves. Finally, even nonworkers benefit from our fight, because once recovered, those stolen wages go back into the economy and back to taxpayers.

The struggle for working people to get paid fair wages is not over, but strong unions are helping us get closer to that goal. I hope you all are able to enjoy a peaceful and joyous Labor Day this year. If you can, take a moment to honor those whose hard work gave us the opportunity for this celebration, and those who continue their fight today.

