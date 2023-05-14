I am a mother of two teenage students in public schools here in Richmond. One night after a recent school “active shooter drill,” our family dinner conversation turned to strategies on how to try to survive if there was ever an active shooter in their school.

In the drill that my son, who is in middle school, participated in, the classroom had no closets and the door did not lock. Should the students get under their desks? Do they try to run for it? Climb out the window? Would the metal file cabinet placed in front of the door keep the shooter out? My heart hurt as I listened to my kids have a serious but necessary conversation about how to stay alive. I kept thinking to myself: When did situational awareness and survival skills become an acceptable part of our children’s education?

Firearms surpassed motor vehicle accidents as the leading cause of death for U.S. children (1 to 18) in 2020, and guns are now the leading cause of death among kids and teens in Virginia. The past few weeks have only highlighted the risks our children face every day — not just going to school, but shopping at a mall, turning around in a driveway, knocking on a front door, attending a birthday party, or rolling a ball onto a neighbor’s lawn. In America today, in Virginia today, in Richmond today, our children simply are not safe. This reality is unacceptable. I am heartbroken over the lives lost and unimaginable pain families are facing.

Enough is enough. That is why I am volunteering with Moms Demand Action. We are advocating for public safety measures to protect people from gun violence, including improving the safe storage of firearms in our communities and passing commonsense gun laws that the majority of Americans agree will help keep our communities safe. We know we need holistic solutions to this gun violence crisis that affects every community, from big cities to small towns to rural areas.

Progress is possible. Last summer, after the horrific shooting that took 21 lives at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and after nearly three decades of inaction, Congress finally acted and passed the most significant legislation to strengthen our federal gun laws in a generation, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. This was an important first step in the urgent work required at the federal level.

But this Mother’s Day, we are asking our lawmakers to come together to save lives by reinstating the assault weapons ban. Most of the deadliest mass shootings in our country involved the use of an assault weapon. And shootings become even deadlier when the shooter is able to acquire a weapon of war designed to kill as many people as quickly as possible. 2023 has already been a deadly year. And while mass shootings make up only 1% of gun deaths in America, from Allen, Texas, to Monterey Park, California, to Nashville, Tennessee, to Louisville, Kentucky, there have already been more than 210 mass shootings this year.

We must work together to address our nation’s gun violence from all sides. An assault weapons ban would work alongside additional measures that are critical to keeping communities safe from gun violence, including strengthening our background check system to keep all firearms out of dangerous hands in the first place; disarming domestic abusers; strengthening our secure storage laws to keep guns away from our kids; and enacting and implementing red-flag laws (also called extreme-risk laws) to keep guns out of the hands of people who are a threat to themselves or others.

We are demanding sensible action on gun safety from every level of our government. It is on our lawmakers to listen to that call. We know it is possible for our lawmakers to act on this issue when their constituents are demanding it.

What I want for this Mother’s Day is what every mother wants: for our kids to come home safe and for our families not to be ripped apart by gun violence. We are demanding that our lawmakers honor mothers this Mother’s Day by protecting our children with action.

