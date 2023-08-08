Many of Virginia's hospitals are nonprofit organizations. These institutions receive significant tax breaks at the federal, state and local levels with the expectation that they will operate like charities, providing free and reduced-price health care to those in need and benefiting their communities in the process.

Regrettably, many nonprofit hospitals in Virginia and across the nation adopt practices that prioritize profits over patients, leaving lots of Virginians burdened with excessive medical bills and financially crippling medical debt.

A prime example of this issue is the astounding "fair share deficit" of $235 million among Virginia's nonprofit hospitals. This deficit reflects the difference between the tax breaks these hospitals received and their spending on community benefits and charity care for low-income patients. According to the Lown Hospital Index, that’s enough to wipe out the net losses of all rural hospitals in the state in 2020 more than 10 times over.

Furthermore, some Virginia nonprofit hospitals charge patients exorbitant prices while flaunting transparency rules about publishing the prices they charge. A recent survey of 2,000 hospitals nationwide revealed that only 13 of the 47 Virginia hospitals reviewed — or just 28% — complied with federal regulations requiring all hospitals to post their prices online and make them easily accessible and searchable. Hospitals in Virginia charged patients with private insurance 279% more on average than they charged Medicare patients for the same services, according to a report from the RAND Corp.

An investigation by Axios in 2020 uncovered that VCU Medical Center and UVA University Hospital, both nonprofits, charged patients 4.8 times and 4.1 times more on average than the actual cost of providing their care. These opaque and inflated prices directly affect Virginia patients and their families, who too often are left with eye-popping medical bills they can’t afford to pay.

Compounding these issues are Virginia's “poor” consumer protection policies for medical debt. Under Virginia law, medical providers can sell a patient’s medical debts. They can seize a patient’s bank account to collect a medical debt. They can put a lien on their home to collect a medical debt. They can send a patient’s medical debt to collections agencies without first having to offer a reasonable payment plan.

But they’re not required — at least, not under Virginia law — to screen patients for charity-care eligibility. What this means is that all these aggressive debt collections practices can be — and in fact, often are — leveraged against low-income patients, patients who would have received care either for free or at a discount, if only they had known that they were eligible to receive it.

Recently, Kaiser Health News examined the billing practices of “a diverse sample of 528 hospitals across the country.” Of the 11 hospitals KHN reviewed in Virginia, six of them allow patients’ medical debt to be reported to credit agencies, a practice that can have long-lasting damaging effects on their credit and on their financial well-being in general. Four will even sue their patients — or take other legal actions — to collect a debt.

Thankfully, bipartisan lawmakers recognize the urgent need to hold nonprofit hospitals accountable for exploiting vulnerable patients and taxpayers. Representatives Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., and Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., have introduced legislation aimed at curbing anticompetitive practices by nonprofit hospitals. As Spartz stated, "More than one of eight Americans ... are in collections due to medical debt, which is unacceptable. Non-profit hospital status should not be a loophole to avoid antitrust enforcement."

I applaud these efforts and call on Virginia's lawmakers and elected representatives in Washington to use all available means to hold nonprofit hospitals accountable. Virginians deserve nonprofit hospitals that prioritize patients and their communities. It's time for our lawmakers and elected officials to take decisive action and ensure that these hospitals fulfill their charitable missions, providing affordable health care and easing the burden on patients in need.

Close Tracy Lowerre, nurse liaison, and Zach Isbell, JLL project manager, talk about the VCU Children's Hospital of Richmond building that is under construction Tuesday, May 18, 2021. They are standing on the third floor where the pediatric emergency dept. will be located. City Hall is at right and the new General Assembly Building is being constructed behind them. The Coliseum, left, and the new VCU Health Adult Outpatient Pavilion, rising at right, can be seen from the third floor of the VCU Children's Hospital of Richmond building that is under construction Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The floor will become the pediatric emergency department. Tracy Lowerre, nurse liaison, speaks about the VCU Children's Hospital of Richmond building under construction during a tour Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Beside her are (L-R) Zach Isbell, JLL project manager, and Dr. Matthew Schefft, physician liaison. They are standing on the third floor which will become the pediatric emergency dept. Rooms for the pediatric emergency dept. are being framed on the third floor at the VCU Children's Hospital of Richmond building under construction Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The third floor of the Children’s Hospital of Richmond, which is under construction, offers views of City Hall. In this May 2021 photo an expansion of the VCU Children’s Hospital of Richmond is under construction along East Marshall Street. The VCU Children's Hospital of Richmond is under construction along East Marshall Street Tuesday, May 18, 2021. City Hall is on right. The VCU Children's Hospital of Richmond is under construction along East Marshall Street Tuesday, May 18, 2021. City Hall is on right. The VCU Children's Hospital of Richmond building is under construction along East Marshall Street Tuesday, May 18, 2021. At top is the Virginia Mechanics Institute Building. The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU PHOTOS: VCU Children's Hospital of Richmond construction The VCU Children's Hospital of Richmond is under construction along East Marshall Street Tues., May 18, 2021. Tracy Lowerre, nurse liaison, and Zach Isbell, JLL project manager, talk about the VCU Children's Hospital of Richmond building that is under construction Tuesday, May 18, 2021. They are standing on the third floor where the pediatric emergency dept. will be located. City Hall is at right and the new General Assembly Building is being constructed behind them. The Coliseum, left, and the new VCU Health Adult Outpatient Pavilion, rising at right, can be seen from the third floor of the VCU Children's Hospital of Richmond building that is under construction Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The floor will become the pediatric emergency department. Tracy Lowerre, nurse liaison, speaks about the VCU Children's Hospital of Richmond building under construction during a tour Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Beside her are (L-R) Zach Isbell, JLL project manager, and Dr. Matthew Schefft, physician liaison. They are standing on the third floor which will become the pediatric emergency dept. Rooms for the pediatric emergency dept. are being framed on the third floor at the VCU Children's Hospital of Richmond building under construction Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The third floor of the Children’s Hospital of Richmond, which is under construction, offers views of City Hall. In this May 2021 photo an expansion of the VCU Children’s Hospital of Richmond is under construction along East Marshall Street. The VCU Children's Hospital of Richmond is under construction along East Marshall Street Tuesday, May 18, 2021. City Hall is on right. The VCU Children's Hospital of Richmond is under construction along East Marshall Street Tuesday, May 18, 2021. City Hall is on right. The VCU Children's Hospital of Richmond building is under construction along East Marshall Street Tuesday, May 18, 2021. At top is the Virginia Mechanics Institute Building. The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU