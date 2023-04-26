The old saying goes, “When the dogwoods bloom, the shad loom.”

If you’ve taken notice of this year’s early spring weather, you’ve probably seen plenty of white dogwood flowers emerging, ushering out winter and signaling the unofficial start of the outdoor season.

Looking out from the floodwall or the 14th Street Bridge anytime from March through May, it’s not uncommon to see swaths of anglers lining the bank furiously casting silver and gold fishing lures into the depths of the James River. Not far between where their lures hit the water and opposite shoreline sits a staggering number of boats repeating a similar action. It’s shad season. And the James River is alive with a historic fish that swims all the way from the Atlantic Ocean to below the Belle Isle rapids to spawn in our backyard each spring.

The silver, 15-inch fish weighing around 2-3 pounds — that also doesn’t have much flavor when cooked — was one of the main sources of protein for Indigenous people and later played a key role in the economy for early settlements. Safe to say, people have been celebrating the shad for centuries, and that trend hasn’t lost any steam.

While no longer a primary food source for Richmonders, the shad play an integral role in bringing people of all ages and fishing abilities outside to the river this time of the year to cast a line and gain some appreciation for the urban, diverse fishery we get to call home.

Shad are anadromous, meaning they spend most of their lives in salt water and move up into fresh water to spawn. Up and down the East Coast, tidal rivers that feed into the Atlantic Ocean welcome this species of fish in the springtime, a phenomenon that attracts anglers from across the country to tidal rivers like the James. While shad are not considered a true “game fish,” their aggressive and hard-fighting tendencies provide anglers and first-timers with excitement and plenty of nonstop action. Shad aren’t difficult to catch, and their arrival in large numbers gives everyone a good chance of success.

As someone who has chased these fish around the river since I was a young kid, the jolt of a shad attacking my lure still raises my heartbeat and brings a smile across my face. But the best part of shad fishing is looking around at the hundreds of people standing on the banks fishing together. There’s plenty of “nice fish” chatter sprinkled along the shoreline, and I see the faces of many other anglers teeming with joy as their line peels off the reel and a shad dashes out of the water. Parents high-five their young kids’ first catch, friends reconnect over their love of fishing, and veteran anglers dominate their zones, but everyone experiences some form of pure bliss.

Not every city welcomes a river full of thousands of aggressive fish stuck beneath the rapids for a month-long frenzy, and not every fishing outing can be met with as much success as the shad run. Happy fishing days, Richmond. The shad are here.

