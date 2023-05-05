My “woke” moment came in Zakho, Iraq, in 1991. Our unit occupied an area where Marines noticed clothing and small shoes in the dirt. It was the site of a mass grave for some 70 people, killed because they were Kurds. Later, I saw the aftereffects of other ethnic-related violence in the Balkans, Sri Lanka and elsewhere. I had come to understand what the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once said: “We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”
I trace my “wokeness” to my time at the Virginia Military Institute, now 50 years ago. Its education included inurement to adversity, making us more than what we were: humble, resilient, self-disciplined and honorable — even when facing consequences for being so. It enabled VMI’s citizen-soldier concept, the “soldier” aspect being well-known. Multitudes of alumni have answered the nation’s call, including VMI cadets who deployed with their Reserve and National Guard units to Iraq and Afghanistan — one killed in combat.
The “citizen” aspect — social awareness and helping others, or “wokeness,” as some might say — gets less attention. In 2016, Northeastern University research found those experiencing adversity tend to show empathy, compassion for others, driving prosocial behavior. Many VMI alumni have exemplified these qualities, including:
Jonathan Daniels ’61, civil rights activist, who was killed by a shotgun blast while saving a young Black woman.
Paul V. Hebert ’68, career humanitarian in the United Nations, who served in Africa and Asia.
Robert Macpherson ’68, who, after 26 years in the Marines and three conflicts, provided humanitarian aid in crisis regions for two decades.
Mac Bowman ’73, award-winning cardiologist, whose Horizon Foundation helps provide health care for those in need.
Service is the real spirit of VMI. It is “a school that develops this sense of service before self, of putting others first,” said then-Secretary of Defense and former Marine Gen. James Mattis, addressing the Cadet Corps in 2018, adding, “this is not an easy road that you’ve chosen.”
Today, VMI’s adversity is greater than I experienced. It is tougher academically and physically. Other graduates whose children attended VMI say the same. This greater adversity yields more compassionate and prosocial service than we gave as cadets. Today, large numbers of cadets from more diverse backgrounds voluntarily work with poverty programs, refugee assistance, emergency services, Habitat for Humanity, Special Olympics, countless community projects and more.
VMI epitomizes what a divided America needs. We “need that idea of service to become inculcated in all that we do to help escape this dark forest,” wrote retired Navy Adm. James Stavridis. Service unifies. It means working with and learning from those with different backgrounds toward a shared goal, wrote Rutgers University President Jonathan Holloway. Doing so helps “reveal the enormous collective possibilities when we pull together instead of rip apart.”
And VMI equalizes and unifies. It accepts those from varying socioeconomic groups, including many from humble backgrounds, and eliminates distinctions. “There was no white and Black. We were just rats going through the same thing,” said Harry Gore ’68, one of VMI’s first African American graduates.
That may seem ironic after recent race-related controversies, greatly fueled by arguments over what VMI should be. Tragically, VMI exists in and draws from a more vitriolically divided America than existed 50 years ago. To its great credit, VMI doubled down. It emphasizes not just equality, but also opposing its obstruction. “A cadet stands against intolerance, prejudice, discrimination, hate and oppression,” states the New Cadet Bible.
Others should take a page from the “rat” bible. The 2023 book “Elite Universities and the Making of Privilege” reveals pervasive classism at such universities, where minorities relate being told they are the beneficiaries of affirmative action. Many universities espouse equality, but lack action. “Antisemitism Is Rising at Colleges, and Jewish Students Are Facing Growing Hostility,” reports The Wall Street Journal. Racial incidents on campuses are regularly reported by The Journal of Blacks in Higher Education. In 2020, The Hechinger Report found “Students sick of ‘lip service’ from universities over racism.” That’s still true.
VMI’s service ethos exemplifies what America needs, and it is producing graduates who can help bridge America’s divides; that makes VMI critical, given the future we face. It is one of “intense and cascading global challenges,” causing greater fragmentation and contestation, reports the National Intelligence Council’s Global Trends 2040. “The most effective states are likely to be those that can build societal consensus and trust toward collective action.” We need those “woke” to these challenges and their societal impacts, and who can build consensus to meet them. VMI is a model for what America needs: 100 more VMIs.
Thomas C. Linn is a retired Marine Corps lieutenant colonel, an instructor in the U.S. Army War College and a Distinguished Fleet Professor in the U.S Naval War College. Contact him at linnwrite@gmail.com.