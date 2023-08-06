There are 10,000 ways to embarrass your teenager, and writing about them must top the list. So I won’t do that. I won’t describe my only daughter, or detail the slow-motion heartache of watching her last summer before college tick away.

Instead, I’ll write about other people’s children. My students. The 15 years worth of freshmen I’ve had the honor of greeting on their first day of higher ed. They walk into my room wide-eyed with a mix of excitement and poorly concealed terror; they choose seats they don’t realize they’ll return to, instinctively, all year; and they listen while I introduce my required course.

I’m one of 60-plus faculty at Virginia Commonwealth University who teach the obtusely named “Focused Inquiry,” a foundation series on critical thinking, ethical reasoning and argumentation. At least, that’s what’s on the syllabus. Increasingly, my work prioritizes what one professor labeled our “ghost curriculum,” or everything we’re not paid to teach, but without which our students have little hope of summiting college’s steepening hill.

In 2016 at the Teaching Professors Conference in Washington, D.C., I co-presented a talk on the ghost curriculum entitled “I’m Not A Psychiatrist, But ...” detailing how my colleagues and I use office hours to support students in crisis. And there is plenty of crisis.

Imagine the traditional challenges of first-year college students (homesickness, isolation, academic stress, access to inebriants, etc.), add the combined weight of contemporary social problems (social media addiction, gun violence, political polarization, concern over the climate, the COVID lockdown, etc.), and it’s not shocking to see rising rates of anxiety, depression and suicide among young adults and teens. More than 1 in 10 Americans between the ages of 18 and 25 have “serious thoughts” of ending their life, according to the National Institute for Mental Health. My daughter is 18. So are most of my students. By that calculation, I teach eight kids with suicidal ideation each year.

So while conversations about mental health care are not officially in my job description, when scribbles in the margin of an essay hint at suicide, I’m going to tell that student about University Counseling and, if they’ll let me, I’m going to walk them there. And while I’m not paid to help rape victims complete Title IX reports, if they trust me enough to share they’ve been assaulted, I’ll guide them through the steps to feel safe on campus. And while it may seem off-topic to start class by asking how a math quiz went, or complimenting a haircut, or polling folks’ plans for the weekend, I know my students are navigating an unfamiliar campus in a sea of strangers, and it makes a difference to just feel seen.

Of course, all that’s in addition to our formal curriculum, which helps students develop confidence in oral and written communication, collaboration, vetting sources, critical analysis and other skills vital for success in school and beyond. Launched in 2006, the Focused Inquiry classes are built around best practices — small class size, student-centered classroom, spiral curriculum and a cohort model — shown to maximize academic success. And they work.

The year before Focused Inquiry began, only 73% of freshmen at VCU ended the year “in good standing.” Today, that number is 84%.

That level of improvement has garnered high praise, especially for our boost in minority retention. A 2012 report by The Education Trust comparing graduation rates for minority students at both public and private universities dedicated an entire page to the success of VCU’s revamped first-year programs. More than a decade later, our retention rates remain higher — 15 points higher — than the national average.

But not all the numbers show VCU in the best light. Tuition is up 43% since 2006. The university is facing a nearly $25 million gap in its $1.5 billion budget, with resultant cuts across campus. The Focused Inquiry program has been hit hard. This summer, more than a dozen of my fellow professors received nonrenewable contracts. For teachers, that’s a slow-motion layoff. These are colleagues with strong student evaluations and impressive annual reviews. Others have been with Focused Inquiry since its pilot year.

In addition, this fall VCU is raising Focused Inquiry class sizes 15%. That translates into more than 200 extra pages of grading per teacher next year. But far more worrisome is the pressure this puts on class time and one-on-one connection. The more students I have, the less time I spend with each. The more I’m rushing, the less I see.

There’s even talk from administrators of dissolving Focused Inquiry and shifting required first-year courses into departments across campus. Instead of a class with art majors and math majors and engineers all sharing ideas about their world, students would be siloed by degree track. There’s clear cause to fear the go-to cheapening of higher education: replacing full-time faculty with inexperienced and underpaid adjuncts.

These top-down deviations from a judiciously designed program measurably enhancing student success have caused waves of distress across the Monroe Park campus. In May, VCU’s Faculty Senate passed a resolution that “strongly encourages the administration to continue the three course Focused Inquiry sequence at its consistently low course caps, keeping the number of full-time faculty,” and noted that cutting Focused Inquiry “will have a negative impact on the university’s ability to ‘grow out’ of our current budget issue.”

Many of these discussions are taking place in meetings above my pay grade. For 15 years, I have intentionally avoided career paths that lead away from the classroom. My contract says “Associate Professor,” but when people ask what I do, I proudly say, “I teach.” And I’ll keep teaching. My focus will remain on my students’ needs, and I’ll keep seeking ways to uplift them, including advocating for the program specifically designed to guide them through the tenuous transition away from home.

And while I do, I’ll hope that on the college campus where my daughter starts this fall, another professor will be paying attention, too. I hope they have training and experience in student wellness. I hope they notice her. Keep an eye on her. And I hope they understand that, however large the student body, she is — each one of them is — someone’s most important thing in the world.

