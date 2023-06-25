The way we think about wireless connectivity is a lot like the way we think about our roads or plumbing. Until there is a problem with one of them, we don’t really pay attention to what’s going on behind the scenes. It takes something like a broken faucet or a massive pothole to realize that something in the system is broken. Wireless access works much the same way, and we are about to have a lot of big problems at a time when the value of wireless access to our thousands of businesses in Richmond and throughout the state has never been greater.

For decades, the Federal Communications Commission has efficiently taken care of wireless access for us. As we increasingly depend on our smartphones to connect with family, work and public safety, the FCC keeps up with the demand for broadband availability and allocates “spectrum,” the invisible radio waves that internet providers use to keep communities across Virginia and every economic sector connected to mobile broadband services. Without spectrum, we wouldn't be able to expand the reach of small, medium and large businesses throughout our city and connect with markets well beyond our state borders. More licensed spectrum is needed to meet this accelerating wireless data demand, fuel the next wave of 5G innovation and secure the future of Virginia and its economy.

Think of it like a highway — if you add more cars without also adding extra lanes, traffic will get too crowded and slow down everyone on the road. When it comes to spectrum, if there are too many users and not enough waves, everyone’s wireless connections will be slower and less reliable.

Spectrum is incredibly important because it allows the digital economy to exist on the scale that it does today. Every single one of our members, in every industry, relies on spectrum to continue important daily tasks, such as sending emails from mobile devices, providing customer support while employees are away from their desks, keeping track of shipments and inventory from the stockroom floor, improving transportation logistics, and increasing the efficiencies of the manufacturing process. Those efficiencies, powered by 5G networks, will lead to job creation and stronger economies.

Unfortunately, the abundant wireless access that we have come to expect is no longer a guarantee. Earlier this spring, Congress failed to reauthorize the FCC’s spectrum authority. And until the FCC’s authority is restored, the agency can no longer run any new spectrum auctions or allocate spectrum for use or deployment. It can’t add or distribute any more “lanes,” so to speak. Left unfixed, we risk slowing down our existing networks and impeding new innovative services resulting from the transformational power of 5G.

The failure to reauthorize the FCC's spectrum auction authority poses real downstream effects for businesses and residents here in Virginia, including suppressed innovation, adverse economic impacts, throttled connectivity and a climate of policy uncertainty.

In addition to restoring this important authority, Congress should take the moment to establish a pipeline of spectrum items for the FCC to move forward on, such as establishing a series of auctions and allocations to take our next generation 5G internet connectivity to the next level.

Richmond, as the heart of Virginia, is not immune to these threats. Our vibrant local economy, fueled by a diverse array of small businesses and Fortune 500 companies, stands to lose from this legislative inaction. The vitality of our city — indeed, our entire state — depends on a fully functioning digital economy, which in turn relies on the efficient allocation of the wireless spectrum.

As president of ChamberRVA, I call on our lawmakers to take quick, decisive action. These wireless airwaves might be invisible, but their impact is felt by each of us. Securing our access to spectrum is fundamental to our shared digital future.

