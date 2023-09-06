The final comment period for Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s attempt to repeal the Virginia Carbon Rule and withdraw Virginia from the wildly successful Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) has recently closed. The only remaining hurdle for the governor’s end run around the Virginia General Assembly is a lawsuit challenging his authority to ignore the legislative branch and established law. I was pleased to join hundreds of my fellow Virginians in speaking out against such a blatant disregard of the will of the people, and I am confident that the courts will similarly see through the governor’s attempt to rule by fiat.

I was proud to serve the commonwealth as the appointed chief deputy director of the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) from 2018 to 2022. My responsibilities included advising the governor and the agency on climate change, clean energy and environmental justice issues. I also worked directly with DEQ staff to design and implement policies, programs, and various regulatory and nonregulatory approaches to reducing climate pollution and improving public health and the environment.

Core to these responsibilities was facilitating Virginia’s entry to and participation in RGGI. Throughout my time at DEQ, I participated in policymaker deliberations on this topic with the General Assembly, along with the governor's and attorney general's offices. I am keenly aware of the executive, legislative and regulatory history of Virginia's carbon rule, the framework established for controlling carbon dioxide pollution from power plants, and the public record and policymaker intent supporting Virginia’s participation in RGGI.

It is with this background and context that I remind the DEQ staff and the Air Pollution Control Board what they already know to be true and which their own agency record shows to be true: There is no authority to withdraw from RGGI without legislation, and doing so is unlawful and will be overturned by the courts.

For nearly 20 years and across the administrations of five Virginia governors, David Paylor’s bipartisan tenure as director of DEQ was guided by a single mantra: We follow the science, and we follow the law. The action to withdraw from RGGI flaunts both the unrelenting science of climate change and the will of the people of the commonwealth as expressed in a law passed by their elected representatives and signed by the governor. The legislative direction is straightforward. The intent of the law is clear. Nowhere has DEQ, nor any other agency I know of, interpreted the language of the law in the way this administration has to justify this attack on the will of the people. The policy gymnastics this administration has forced DEQ staff to perform to justify the reversal of an action years in the making, legally directed by the General Assembly, and strongly supported by the regulatory record and the courts, is shameful.

Despite his protestations to the contrary, Gov. Youngkin does not get to run Virginia nor its agencies like a business of which he is the CEO. It has been a tough lesson for this governor to learn in his on-the-job training — but that’s not how government works. The duly elected representatives of the people spoke very plainly with legislation directing Virginia’s adoption of the carbon rule and its ensuring participation in RGGI.

In the long history of DEQ, the agency has rarely lost in court because it has stayed true to its mantra: Follow the science, and follow the law. This was always a source of immense pride in the work of an important Virginia institution. I’m sad to see this day. But I will not be sad to see the agency lose in court this time, as it surely must.

From the Archives: Richmond tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels