We all like to complain about taxes, but we also know that taxes are necessary to fund essential services, such as police, firefighters and education. Our society just wouldn’t be able to function without taxes. Still, it’s important to strive for the right balance when it comes to taxes and tax rates. If they’re too low, vital community needs will go unmet. But if taxes are too high, people will have a hard time making ends meet.

Virginia’s fiscal year just ended with a $5.1 billion surplus, which is larger than anyone thought it would be. Should the government spend all of that money, or should some of it go back to us, the taxpayers? Lawmakers in the Virginia General Assembly and Gov. Glenn Youngkin are having that debate right now.

I’m a registered Democrat, but I personally believe that the Republican governor is right when he says that Virginia doesn’t have to choose between increasing the funding for schools, behavioral health and protecting our streets and, at the same time, giving taxpayers a break. When the state is running such a big surplus, the right thing to do is both.

The fact is, most everyday Virginians today are living paycheck to paycheck. You can go online and see just how many people are behind on their real estate taxes. Their struggle to pay taxes is nearly ruining their lives, and many are in danger of losing their homes. Choosing to pay taxes comes at a terrible sacrifice for too many of our neighbors. Think of the senior citizen, for example, who must choose between paying taxes and getting a prescription refilled. Another example might be the single mother who needs to get her car tags updated but cannot afford to pay her overdue property taxes until next month.

From my personal experience as a small-business owner, on top of the tax we pay Aunt Virginia, we’re also hit hard by Uncle Sam. The payroll tax, which employers incur based on how much each employee earns, is a particular challenge, making it difficult to hire new employees or to keep existing employees on staff.

The costs of gas, groceries and rent have all increased since the end of the pandemic, while wages have remained stagnant. Right now, the balance is skewed to the point where Virginians’ tax levels have become more harmful than beneficial.

It’s not practical to think that we can be excused from all of our obligations to pay taxes, but our elected state officials have the authority to provide tax relief in areas that would make a real difference. Lowering the state sales tax, income taxes, utility taxes and personal property taxes comes to mind. Such a rebalancing will help residents to keep more of the money that they need to spend on things that directly affect their daily lives.

Giving the working people of Virginia some well-deserved tax relief shouldn’t be a partisan issue. And at a time when there’s a large budget surplus, it shouldn’t even be a question. If our elected officials in Richmond really want to change lives for the better, they can start by rolling back taxes. Gov. Youngkin is leading that effort, and he deserves our support.

Close 05-31-1967 (cutline): City Hall is backdrop as crowed gathers at ground-breaking for its replacement. 08-31-1979 (cutline): Peeling paint, fallen plaster are signs of deterioration at Old City Hall. 06-27-1967 (cutline): A bulldozer works today around a heavy vault, uncovered near Ninth and Broad Streets during the excavation for the new City Hall. The present City Hall is in the background, across the intersection of 10th and Broad Streets. The vault is at the site of the former headquarters of Home Beneficial Life Insurance Co., which moved in 1950 to the 3900 block W. Broad St. The building later housed the city Department of Public Utlities. Other buildings in the block housed a different office of Home Beneficial, now located a block west; a fire station, and Richmond Motor Co., now at 4600 W. Broad St. The Life Insurance Company of Virginia is in the background. 08-13-1970 (cutline): Richmond's old City Hall just wasn't built for the modern age symbolized by the aircraft which seems about to hit it, so the new marble facade at left is rising to replace it. The slick newcomer is due for completion in mid-1971, but fate of its venerable granite neighbor across Broad Street is still, like the jet, up in the air. 01-15-1961 (cutline): Basins were once installed in City Hall Offices. Workers who tended fires had to wash their hands. 10-28-1984 (cutline): Richmond's Old City Hall was praised, criticized at national conference. 02-08-1959: Old City Hall 05-04-1950 (cutline): Part of overflow crowd that attended housing project hearing at Richmond City Hall. 03-14-1952 (cutline): Richmond's City Hall shows its age--Coffman (left), Smorto point to latest crack in base. 10-14-1968: Repairs at Old City Hall building. 10-06-1989: Old City Hall from above 10-06-1989: Old City Hall 12-15-1975 (cutline) Ornate staircase is one of many 'treasures' in Old City Hall. Despite National Historic Landmark designation, future is cloudy. 05-31-1967 (cutline): Mayor Crowe, Vice Mayor Mundle, City Manager Edwards and School Board Chairman Calkins crossing Broad St. with shovels over their shoulders, toward site of new City Hall. 