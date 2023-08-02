We all like to complain about taxes, but we also know that taxes are necessary to fund essential services, such as police, firefighters and education. Our society just wouldn’t be able to function without taxes. Still, it’s important to strive for the right balance when it comes to taxes and tax rates. If they’re too low, vital community needs will go unmet. But if taxes are too high, people will have a hard time making ends meet.
Virginia’s fiscal year just ended with a $5.1 billion surplus, which is larger than anyone thought it would be. Should the government spend all of that money, or should some of it go back to us, the taxpayers? Lawmakers in the Virginia General Assembly and Gov. Glenn Youngkin are having that debate right now.
I’m a registered Democrat, but I personally believe that the Republican governor is right when he says that Virginia doesn’t have to choose between increasing the funding for schools, behavioral health and protecting our streets and, at the same time, giving taxpayers a break. When the state is running such a big surplus, the right thing to do is both.
The fact is, most everyday Virginians today are living paycheck to paycheck. You can go online and see just how many people are behind on their real estate taxes. Their struggle to pay taxes is nearly ruining their lives, and many are in danger of losing their homes. Choosing to pay taxes comes at a terrible sacrifice for too many of our neighbors. Think of the senior citizen, for example, who must choose between paying taxes and getting a prescription refilled. Another example might be the single mother who needs to get her car tags updated but cannot afford to pay her overdue property taxes until next month.
From my personal experience as a small-business owner, on top of the tax we pay Aunt Virginia, we’re also hit hard by Uncle Sam. The payroll tax, which employers incur based on how much each employee earns, is a particular challenge, making it difficult to hire new employees or to keep existing employees on staff.
The costs of gas, groceries and rent have all increased since the end of the pandemic, while wages have remained stagnant. Right now, the balance is skewed to the point where Virginians’ tax levels have become more harmful than beneficial.
It’s not practical to think that we can be excused from all of our obligations to pay taxes, but our elected state officials have the authority to provide tax relief in areas that would make a real difference. Lowering the state sales tax, income taxes, utility taxes and personal property taxes comes to mind. Such a rebalancing will help residents to keep more of the money that they need to spend on things that directly affect their daily lives.
Giving the working people of Virginia some well-deserved tax relief shouldn’t be a partisan issue. And at a time when there’s a large budget surplus, it shouldn’t even be a question. If our elected officials in Richmond really want to change lives for the better, they can start by rolling back taxes. Gov. Youngkin is leading that effort, and he deserves our support.
Ashley Barnes is the owner of Main Street Steakhouse in Richmond. Contact Barnes at ashleybarnessr@gmail.com.
