Confederate statue unveiled in 2020 state, Roe vs. Wade overturned & Juneteenth | After the Monuments podcast

After a brief hiatus, hosts Kelli Lemon and Michal Paul Williams of the Richmond Times-Dispatch catch up on the news developments of the past couple weeks. During that time, the Jefferson Davis statue was unveiled in Richmond at the Valentine Museum in its 2020 state, complete with pink paint and a toilet paper noose, Roe vs. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court and the Juneteenth holiday was celebrated.

About After the Monuments

Co-hosted by Pulitzer-Prize winning columnist Michael Paul Williams and Kelli Lemon, After the Monuments captures the zeitgeist of a nation struggling to move from symbolic to substantive change on racial issues.

The podcast analyzes current events about race through a historical context, examining the ideas of leading Black thinkers over time, and encouraging broader and deeper insights into racial tensions, divisions and reconciliation.