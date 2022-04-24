Constance Pechura column: To address opioid use disorders, use all available tools

The surge in opioid overdoses and deaths is clear. Yet, in many cases (if not most), the full range of treatment options for opioid use disorders (OUDs) is not being utilized.

Most neglected is medication-assisted treatment (MAT), such as methadone, buprenorphine and naltrexone. These medications require an assessment of the severity of addiction and a medical necessity.

Methadone has been available for many decades. It is an opiate but does not produce a “high,” and it has been used on a long-term or a maintenance basis for hundreds of thousands of people. However, methadone is highly regulated and can only be dispensed by federally licensed facilities.

Buprenorphine is a newer synthetic opiate with similar effects as methadone. But it only can be prescribed by physicians with special training under a federal waiver system, or by advanced practice nurses and physician assistants supervised by a waivered physician.

Naltrexone is a long-acting blocker of opiate receptors. It is used to block the effects if someone uses an opiate and can prevent overdose. Naltrexone’s cousin medication naloxone (Narcan) is a short-acting opiate blocker used especially in cases of suspected opiate overdoses.

Of the three medications, methadone and buprenorphine are more effective than naltrexone. Over the long term, they treat more severe OUDs by reducing cravings; and lowering or eliminating the use of other opiates, such as heroin and fentanyl. In Virginia, all three medications are covered by Medicaid, which reduces cost barriers, but overall use is low in many treatment settings.

The reasons for underutilization of MAT, particularly methadone and buprenorphine, widely vary. But the overwhelming factor is stigma and a widely held belief that the use of MAT is “just another addiction.”

There are other factors including complex and differing regulations, fear of diversion, misunderstanding of how the medications might affect job performance and long-standing disapproval of MAT within the recovery community. There also is a glaring dearth of qualified providers.

Many of these factors were explored in depth in Beth Macy’s book, “Dopesick.” However, what often is not mentioned is that Black and Latino people with OUDs are far less likely than white people to be prescribed methadone or buprenorphine, despite controlling for payment method, age and sex.

This is an equity issue. Further evidence of discrimination was covered in an April 10 RTD article, detailing recent changes to Department of Justice guidelines for who may be covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The new guidelines are a step forward in confronting discrimination against people taking prescribed methadone or buprenorphine in housing, employment, health care and other areas.

Over the years, model programs have been developed that use the full range of treatment options. One example is VCU Health’s Virtual Bridge Clinic, which started in April 2021 and establishes direct links between the emergency room and a high-quality treatment program.

If patients come into the ER with opioid overdoses, they are given buprenorphine, if medically qualified. Patients then immediately are referred to VCU’s Multidisciplinary Outpatient Intensive Addiction Treatment Center, where a team of providers — including physicians, nurses and social workers — assists with both medical and social needs.

Similar programs have been established at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Massachusetts, and at Yale in Connecticut. An interesting model using telehealth to link scarce providers and patients was developed in Vermont. CA Bridge in California uses patient navigators to facilitate rapid transitions from ERs to treatment.

These programs seek to increase the probability that OUD patients find a long-lasting recovery. This is important because at least 1 in 10 patients admitted to an ER for an opioid overdose will not live more than a year, and many subsequent deaths also are overdoses.

Yes, the current use of Narcan to prevent fatal overdoses saves lives, but it is not enough. The problems are complex and vary among different populations: people in jails and prisons, veterans, rural residents, adolescents and young adults.

MAT is not for everyone with OUDs; and MAT alone, without support and counseling, is not sufficient. But underutilization of MAT costs lives. It makes sense to use all the tools in the recovery toolkit.