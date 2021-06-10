Corey Connors, Ron Jenkins, Don Bright and Shannon Garland column: The forestry industry needs consistency, not confusion

Our industry survives on shared employees, shared work and shared profits. If passed, this bill would vastly expand and further muddy the standard for determining when two separate business entities are joint employers under the National Labor Relations Act.

This decision not only overturns decades of established law, but also it has undermined nearly every contractual relationship that businesses maintain, both with contract workers and between businesses themselves. This alone, could jeopardize the entire forestry industry.

The PRO Act fundamentally would redefine the joint employment standard in a way that would undermine our existing contracts with these entities and throw the very nature of some of our most important business relationships into question.

On top of that, there are the many smaller, independent business owners that fall under the larger corporate umbrellas for us to consider as well. Their lives and livelihoods would be just as complicated by this legislation.

As bad as redefining the joint employer standard would be for our industry, it could be even worse for the hundreds of local vendors and franchise owners our industry relies upon daily, as it would also upend relationships between franchisors and franchisees.