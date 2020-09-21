Corinna Barrett Lain column: What would RBG do?

In law school, RBG routinely faced the petty indignities of being a woman trying to break into a man’s world. The stories are legion. And as if that were not enough, she also faced a Herculean challenge midway through it: Her husband, who also was a law student, was diagnosed with cancer. What happened next is the stuff legends are made of. RBG attended her classes and his — and took care of their toddler and managed to earn a spot on the Harvard Law Review in the process. Sleep, she later would say, was a luxury.

Despite her unparalleled success in law school, RBG couldn’t land a coveted clerkship because no judge wanted to hire a woman. A mentor did some arm-twisting and she managed to get a spot. Her judge came to admire and respect her, keeping her two years rather than the typical one.

Yet even then, she remembered her judge giving another judge a ride, with her in the backseat. She had asked the other judge a question, and he had answered, as if talking to the windshield from the front passenger seat, “Young lady, I’m not looking at you.” We only can imagine the sting of the humiliation she must have felt.