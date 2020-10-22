Correction

Clarence Lee became a registered voter in April 1952, shortly after his honorable discharge from the Korean War. A column Wednesday by Michael Paul Williams gave an earlier date.
(804) 649-6815
Twitter: @RTDMPW
Michael Paul Williams
