Corrections for Sept. 26, 2021

Virginia’s five most prominent public “legacy” universities — the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech, William & Mary, Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia Military Institute — did not generally admit African Americans or women until various points in the 20th century, in some cases into the early 1970s or later. An op-ed column about the Virginia529 College Savings Program on Page D1 in today’s Commentary section, which printed in advance, misstated the parameters.
***
Police arrested eight people and a grand jury indicted three others after an investigation into Adam Oakes’ death. Information about the indictments was incorrect in a story Saturday on Page A1.