Courtney Thomas column: Supporting model policies for transgender students in Virginia

Three years ago, my then-7-year-old, Bettie, interrupted our bedtime story and exclaimed, “Mom! I know I’m not a boy. But I don’t feel like a girl. Am I both?”

My child had just come out as transgender. Bettie soon asked our family to start using the neopronouns zie, zir and zirs rather than the feminine pronouns she, her and hers or the masculine he, him and his. Bettie identifies as genderfluid and nonbinary, so gendered pronouns don’t feel right to zir.

Sometimes it’s hard to remember them because they’re unfamiliar, but it is essential to call transgender and nonbinary people by their chosen names and pronouns. A 2020 national survey on LGBTQ youth mental health found that those who reported having their pronouns respected by all or most of the people in their lives attempted suicide at half the rate of those who did not have their pronouns respected.

Because this is a matter of life and death for youths like Bettie, we scheduled a meeting with zir teacher, counselor, principal and Montgomery County Public Schools’ director of elementary education to make sure the school used zir pronouns, too. It quickly became clear that no one knew what they were legally empowered and required to do to support Bettie.