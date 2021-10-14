Courtney Thomas column: Supporting model policies for transgender students in Virginia

Three years ago, my then-7-year-old, Bettie, interrupted our bedtime story and exclaimed, “Mom! I know I’m not a boy. But I don’t feel like a girl. Am I both?”
My child had just come out as transgender. Bettie soon asked our family to start using the neopronouns zie, zir and zirs rather than the feminine pronouns she, her and hers or the masculine he, him and his. Bettie identifies as genderfluid and nonbinary, so gendered pronouns don’t feel right to zir.
Sometimes it’s hard to remember them because they’re unfamiliar, but it is essential to call transgender and nonbinary people by their chosen names and pronouns. A 2020 national survey on LGBTQ youth mental health found that those who reported having their pronouns respected by all or most of the people in their lives attempted suicide at half the rate of those who did not have their pronouns respected.
Because this is a matter of life and death for youths like Bettie, we scheduled a meeting with zir teacher, counselor, principal and Montgomery County Public Schools’ director of elementary education to make sure the school used zir pronouns, too. It quickly became clear that no one knew what they were legally empowered and required to do to support Bettie.
The conversation shifted to the need to manage the controversy and safety risks that might arise if anyone found out that Bettie was transgender. Because the school refused to properly identify zir, Bettie continued to be misgendered. Zie became increasingly despondent and felt alone and misunderstood. Zir confidence, mental health and academic progress suffered.
In March 2020, Virginia passed a law requiring that schools adopt policies to protect transgender students like Bettie whose gender identity does not match the sex they were assigned at birth. It is not enough, legally or morally, for a school system merely to update existing anti-discrimination and anti-bullying policies. Many experts, stakeholders and students came together to write guidelines that answer the specific questions schools have about transgender rights.
How should transgender students be identified in the classroom? How can school records be changed for transgender students? What legal rights do transgender students have to use the bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity? These policies help ensure that schools comply with state and federal laws. Without explicit policies, schools are more likely to break those laws.
Discrimination, bullying and harassment are wrong, and 84% of transgender students say they have been bullied and harassed at school. A few weeks ago, Bettie told our school board, “You might think that you are already doing enough for trans kids. But you aren’t. MCPS has repeatedly violated my civil rights. I am one of the 84% of trans kids who doesn’t feel safe in school. When people don’t use my pronouns or when they intentionally misgender me, I feel like they don’t care if I’m safe or if I’m happy. People who fight against trans rights often say they don’t hate trans people. But it feels like hate.
“Once school starts, I want to feel like I belong,” Bettie continued. “I’m just a normal kid who has a different identity and uses different pronouns. You don’t have to understand me to be nice to me. Everyone has the right to be treated kindly and fairly. Even trans kids. That’s the law.”
Because our school board passed these policies, Bettie is now properly identified in zir classroom and school records. Zie feels safer and more supported by zir school.
It can be hard to understand what it means to be transgender, especially if you’ve never met someone who is trans or nonbinary, but Bettie is like any other kid. Zie loves reading, biking, kayaking, rock climbing, parkour, roller coasters and swimming. Zie is strong and fearless. Since Bettie came out, zie is happy. Since MCPS passed the model policies, zie is excited about school.
You often hear expecting parents say they don’t care if they have a boy or a girl as long as their baby is healthy. Bettie is neither a boy or a girl, and I don’t care as long as zie is healthy. I want what any parent wants for their child — a safe place for zir to learn and grow where zie is respected, validated and accepted for who zie knows zirself to be.
It is essential that all school systems adopt the Virginia Department of Education policies so that every child can be safe in school. As Bettie says, “that’s the law.”
Courtney Thomas lives in Christiansburg. Contact her at: drcourtneythomas@gmail.com