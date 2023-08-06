Creigh Deeds: It's time to put politics aside and better fund public schools

From Abingdon to Arlington, we can all agree that every Virginia child deserves a world-class education. Students deserve to thrive in an environment with the attention and resources they need, and teachers should have the opportunity to focus on education without worrying where their classroom materials will come from. Unfortunately, last month we received a report that indicated that our schools aren’t living up to their potential because they are grossly underfunded.

The report by Virginia’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, or JLARC, found that the commonwealth provides “far less than needed to sufficiently fund Virginia’s school system.” According to the report, Virginia schools received $1,900 less per student than the national average, and Virginia trails neighboring states such as Maryland and West Virginia in per-pupil funding.

These aren’t just numbers; they represent real-life impacts for students across Virginia who are confronted with crumbling school infrastructure, teacher shortages, and lack of mental health and support professionals in their schools.

Our students have been shortchanged.

Fortunately, we have an opportunity to take immediate action that makes significant progress toward righting that wrong. Right now, legislative leaders and the governor are considering an amended budget that could be a shot in the arm for Virginia’s underfunded schools. While the House Republican budget prioritizes Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s tax package with tax breaks for corporations and the wealthy, the Senate Democratic budget makes an additional $600 million investment in public education compared with the House. With this new report laying out the stark need for funding, legislative leaders must seize this opportunity to provide maximum funding for Virginia’s schools under the Senate budget.

While money can’t solve everything, we know that increased funding for public schools improves outcomes for students. JLARC’s report identified key recommendations for changes needed in our K-12 funding formula to align with national averages. The issue? It would cost $3.6 billion in new spending to make the recommended changes.

The Senate budget makes important progress toward meeting some of the recommendations laid out by JLARC, such as removing the arbitrary cap on state funding for support positions. This $270.6 million investment will provide important state funding to Virginia schools to hire about 7,700 support staff, such as nurses and mental health providers. This funding is especially critical to provide resources to address the youth mental health crisis.

Unfortunately, Republicans in the Virginia House of Delegates have aligned their budget to support Gov. Youngkin’s tax handouts for millionaires and corporations, which would rip a $1 billion hole in our budget that would only grow exponentially in future fiscal years.

My colleagues and I know that the budget is a negotiated product, an opportunity for Democrats and Republicans to come together and each make concessions in order to finalize a proposal that will give hardworking Virginia families the tools they need to build a brighter future. While Virginia Democrats are firmly against the governor’s tax giveaway for his millionaire friends, we have countered with a commonsense proposal to provide rebates to Virginia families to provide more immediate and meaningful relief. We want to empower House Republicans to adopt the Senate budget’s critical investments in public education, instead of the governor’s trickle-down tax plan that benefits the wealthy and corporations at the expense of our kids and schools. Negotiations will continue, and I hope my colleagues in the House will see that what we are proposing is a good middle ground where both sides will emerge satisfied.

I encourage the governor and his staff to look at the report and see that now, more than ever, we need to pass the investments in public education that are included in the proposed Senate budget. We cannot continue to ignore years of underfunding for our schools with tax giveaways for the wealthy and well-connected. While we can compromise on some of the line items, we should not compromise on our kids, especially not when the choice is between funding their schools or funding tax handouts for corporations and the rich. I look forward to returning to the negotiating table with my fellow budget conferees to pass a budget that makes a historic $1 billion investment in our children.