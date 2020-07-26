Article III, Section 1 of the Constitution of Virginia states: “The General Assembly shall provide for a system of free public elementary and secondary schools for all children of school age throughout the Commonwealth, and shall seek to ensure that an educational program of high quality is established and continually maintained.” According to the Code of Virginia, §22.1-2, “[t]here shall be a system of free public elementary and secondary schools established and maintained as provided in this title and administered by the Board of Education, the Superintendent of Public Instruction, division superintendents and school boards.” Although the right to a high-quality, free public education is well-established law, what does this mean in the COVID-19 era?
For the past few months, parents, teachers and concerned citizens have been advocating for a full, five-day, in-person return for public schools in the fall.
We have been writing to our school board members, our legislators, the Virginia Department of Education and even Gov. Ralph Northam to plead our case.
The question that no one seems to be asking is: Why is this even necessary? Why shouldn’t the schools be required to fully reopen in the fall for those families that make the choice to send their children back to school? For families not ready to send their children back to school, due to health or other concerns, school districts already are offering a fully virtual option.
When Northam shut down schools in the spring, it was based on his emergency powers. We no longer are in a state of emergency, as we are returning to work, gathering in groups of up to 250 people, eating in restaurants, working out in gyms and doing many other everyday tasks. So why can’t children go back to school?
Education is one of the cornerstones of our society. We value it so highly that it is mandated by the Virginia Constitution. For some reason, we are not putting our children’s education at the forefront of this discussion. It has morphed into a political debate, where people are making nasty comments on social media, and reporting teachers to their principals if they dare speak out for in-person education.
We fully recognize that there are risks in going back to school for staff, students and educators. But there are risks in everything we do these days. Instead of debating virtual versus in person, we should be working on creative solutions so all families who want — and need — a full return to in-person school are able to get it in the safest way possible. For many families, virtual learning will not work and the children forced to participate will be left behind.
Unfortunately, all our efforts are being directed toward convincing the school boards that a choice for in-person education is warranted. Do we have all the answers? No, but we fully believe that if we got a representative group of interested stakeholders together, we could use design thinking to make the best of this impossible situation. We should be strategizing how to hold outdoor classes whenever possible and how to make the most of the space that we have in each school. We should be using government funds to add windows that open to older school buildings, purchase more buses, hire more teachers and bus drivers, and figure out how to maximize the resources we have.
The other issue that should be top and center is inequality. People of lower economic means will not be able to afford the private schools and tutors that many people now are looking at as alternatives to virtual-only or hybrid (part-time) school. By not allowing families to choose a full, in-person return, the school districts are creating an even greater disparity among the socioeconomically disadvantaged population.
As parents and educators, we should not allow this to happen, especially when our Constitution was created to protect all learners. Our legislators will be coming back in August for a special session. They should take that opportunity to pass bills to protect the constitutional mandate for a high-quality, free public education system.
This is not a political issue. It is not about Democrats versus Republicans, or parents versus teachers. This is about our children and their futures. We need to stop the arguing and bickering, and come together united, putting our children’s best interests first.
