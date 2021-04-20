Cristina Lopez-Gottardi Chao column: Cuba’s latest inflection point

This week marked the close of Cuba’s eighth Communist Party Congress, held every five years to announce important political and policy shifts. And this year’s came at a complicated time for the island nation.
Domestically, Raul Castro — who now is 89 years old — announced his retirement from his position as head of the Politburo, leaving the island then fully in the hands of the current Cuban President, Miguel Diaz-Canel.
Though a family succession would have been expected, Diaz-Canel nevertheless is likely to continue the decadeslong party line. As such, this is a symbolic if not significant shift that will mark the end of the Castro brothers’ 62-year political and ideological reign over Cuba.
The Congress also came at a time of worsening economic conditions and mounting internal pressure. In 2020, Cuba’s economy experienced significant contraction, declining an estimated 11%, according to government sources.
Though much of the contraction was due to pandemic-related declines in Cuba’s tourist sector and to the loss of Venezuelan economic support, there also has been a continued government reluctance to fully open the economy to private business.
In 2010, Raul Castro announced the need for changes to the Cuban economy that would strengthen socialism, not replace it. These reforms were intended to include shrinking of state payrolls in tandem with liberalization of the private sector.
And while some adjustments were made with the “legalization” of numerous economic activities, Cuba’s socialist government cautiously and unevenly has moved over the past decade, thus stifling the economy’s potential growth.
Also internally, a steady dissident sector led by the San Isidro Movement is exhibiting a boldness not seen in some time.
Though largely composed of artists and musicians, there appears to be a renewed and broad sense of shared frustration among Cuban citizens regarding both their economic desperation, and their yearning for political and civil liberties. How the Cuban government manages this opposition will be an important indication of their willingness to address the current crisis.
In terms of U.S. policy going forward, talk of a return to an Obama-era opening appears to be on pause for now — and for good reason. The San Isidro movement has brought to light the state’s continued repressive hold on society and the regime’s long-held reluctance to loosen its grip.
While many hoped that former President Barack Obama’s détente would lead to greater freedoms for civil society, in reality little in U.S. policy at the time demanded it, and so President Joe Biden is right to take note and chart it more cautiously.
The Biden administration also likely is motivated by a continued political reality: the Cuban American vote in Florida. According to a recent survey of this voting cohort, 66% indicated they do not favor a return to Obama’s re-engagement policies, likely due to rising human rights concerns.
This is up a meaningful 17% from a similar survey of Cuban American voters in 2015. Thus, there both is a political imperative and a moral imperative that human rights be central to any approach Biden pursues.
For the time being, there are indications that Biden will move forward with greater flexibility regarding remittances and more expansive travel allowances. The administration also faces a decision regarding Cuba’s status as a state sponsor of terrorism, a designation Obama removed and former President Donald Trump reinstated during his last month in office.
What is not yet clear is whether the Biden administration also might approach Cuba as part of a broader, coordinated strategy toward a handful of troubled Latin American democracies — a hallmark of the Trump presidency in the region.
In particular, the Trump administration collectively referred to Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua as the “troika of tyranny” and in 2019, it announced a series of related sanctions against them. Presently, there is little to indicate that Biden will do the same, but with more pressing domestic matters to address at the moment, only time will tell.
Cuba is at an inflection point both internally and in regard to U.S. policy going forward. As Raul Castro steps down as leader of Cuba’s Communist Party, Diaz-Canel faces several critical choices. In particular, he will need to address the island’s worsening economic crisis and whether he’ll move to truly open the economy as announced a decade ago.
He also will need to manage and hopefully meaningfully respond to growing citizen frustrations and the challenge posed by the San Isidro dissident movement.
The Biden administration also faces an important opportunity to put human rights front and center to any future U.S. approach. The degree to which these matters are addressed, in the aftermath of this year’s Communist Party Congress, will have observers both on the island and across the Florida straits listening closely.
Cristina Lopez-Gottardi Chao, Ph.D., is an assistant professor and research director for public and policy programs at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center. Contact her at: cl4zx@virginia.edu