Cristina Lopez-Gottardi Chao column: Cuba’s latest inflection point

This is up a meaningful 17% from a similar survey of Cuban American voters in 2015. Thus, there both is a political imperative and a moral imperative that human rights be central to any approach Biden pursues.

For the time being, there are indications that Biden will move forward with greater flexibility regarding remittances and more expansive travel allowances. The administration also faces a decision regarding Cuba’s status as a state sponsor of terrorism, a designation Obama removed and former President Donald Trump reinstated during his last month in office.

What is not yet clear is whether the Biden administration also might approach Cuba as part of a broader, coordinated strategy toward a handful of troubled Latin American democracies — a hallmark of the Trump presidency in the region.

In particular, the Trump administration collectively referred to Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua as the “troika of tyranny” and in 2019, it announced a series of related sanctions against them. Presently, there is little to indicate that Biden will do the same, but with more pressing domestic matters to address at the moment, only time will tell.