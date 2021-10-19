Cristina Lopez-Gottardi Chao column: When it comes to U.S.-Cuba policy, Biden must lead with human rights and the internet

President Joe Biden has a unique opportunity to pressure the Cuban government on human rights reform, as his administration continues its review of Cuba policy and prepares for the possible resumption of consular services at the U.S. Embassy in Havana. He can do this by moving forward on efforts to provide internet support to Cuban civil society and by raising international awareness of the regime’s vast social control mechanisms. Biden also should consider denouncing the Cuban government’s recent denial of a civil liberties march.
In the aftermath of the July 11 demonstrations across Cuba, which drew thousands to the streets to protest, the Cuban government passed Decree 35, a law aimed at further restricting freedom of expression on the island. Specifically, it prohibits the spread of what the government might classify as “false news or messages and content deemed to be offensive or which might incite mobilizations or other acts that upset public order.”
It also encourages Cubans to inform on potential offenders. According to the decree, those who attempt to “subvert the constitutional order” will be identified as cyberterrorists. Further, it orders Cuba’s state-owned telecommunications company to cut and restrict phone and internet services to individuals who commit such acts.
In a country with a long history of human rights abuses that have ranged from death squads to detentions, beatings, harassment and the denial of basic resources, Decree 35 is yet another alarming and sweeping revolutionary tool at the disposal of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.
The passage of this new legislation comes just two years after Decree-Law 370/2018, which also limits free speech and facilitates the detention and harassment of government critics. Those who hoped that Canel might offer a softer approach than his Castro predecessors will be deeply disappointed.
That said, this development should not come as a surprise. Beginning in the early days of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro created a comprehensive system aimed at silencing dissent. This structure still affects society today and is key to understanding both the regime’s ability to endure and the challenges faced by opposition groups.
The regime’s repressive force is defined by institutional elements as well as by less tangible instruments of social control that penetrate every facet of life in Cuba. Everything is tied to the state, including almost all social and economic needs, and eligibility and access to them are based on one’s allegiance to the government.
In addition, the Cuban government relies on the use of both the state’s political police — similar to the Securitate in Romania, the KGB in the former Soviet Union or the Stasi in East Germany — and a pervasive system of peer vigilance, where neighbors snoop on neighbors via the Committees in Defense of the Revolution, the Rapid Response Brigades and other such “citizen” organizations. Together, these structures create a system of total control that inhibits freedom of expression, religion, assembly, movement and association, plus the right to due process and an individual’s right to privacy.
The July protests in particular were met with violent opposition by state forces (including a special forces unit known as “Avispas Negras,” or the black wasps), detentions and summary trials. According to several sources, it is believed some 600 individuals were detained in the days after July 11. According to the Wall Street Journal, many of the trials were collective and proceeded without due process or the presence of defense attorneys. Key to the government’s response also was the disconnection of internet and mobile services for those suspected of participation in the protests.
Understanding these government’s tactics and denouncing its system of social control would go a long way toward helping to legitimize and strengthen Cuban civil society. Biden recently took a small step in this direction during his address to the United Nations. where he praised Cuban activists: “The truth is, the democratic world is everywhere. It lives in the anti-corruption activists, the human rights defenders, the journalists, the peace protestors on the front lines of this struggle in Belarus, Burma, Syria, Cuba, Venezuela and everywhere in between.”
But more needs to be done, and the United States should not go at this alone. Biden would be wise to continue calling on our allies — the European Union, Canada and other members of the international community — for support and pressure to do the same on these fronts. These countries might start with renewed condemnation of Cuba’s most recent election to a fifth term on the U.N.’s Human Rights Council, a move about which Freedom House and an additional 80-plus organizations have expressed deep concern, stating: “This not only rewards Cuba’s poor human rights record, but it also undermines the integrity of the council to hold abusive governments accountable for their actions in the region and across the globe.”
In addition, Biden should continue pushing forward on his administration’s pledge to boost internet connectivity to the island. While this will not be an easy logistical or technological feat, it is the most relevant assistance the United States can provide at this time. Similar to the 1985 creation of Radio Marti under President Ronald Reagan, and modeled after Radio Free Europe, Biden could make this a hallmark of his policy toward the region. Providing ordinary Cubans with regular and reliable access to the internet, and thus alternative programming and independent sources of information, is critical to the flourishing of a free and democratic society.
Pushing on these fronts also might be politically expedient for Biden and for the wider Democratic Party come the 2022 midterm elections, as it may help attract voters from the ever-important swing state of Florida. It also happens to be the right thing to do. With any hope, these efforts may one day contribute to the beginning of the end for Cuba’s 62-year-old suppressive regime.
Cristina Lopez-Gottardi Chao, Ph.D., is an assistant professor and research director for public and policy programs at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center. Contact her at: cl4zx@virginia.edu