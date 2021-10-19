Cristina Lopez-Gottardi Chao column: When it comes to U.S.-Cuba policy, Biden must lead with human rights and the internet

Understanding these government’s tactics and denouncing its system of social control would go a long way toward helping to legitimize and strengthen Cuban civil society. Biden recently took a small step in this direction during his address to the United Nations. where he praised Cuban activists: “The truth is, the democratic world is everywhere. It lives in the anti-corruption activists, the human rights defenders, the journalists, the peace protestors on the front lines of this struggle in Belarus, Burma, Syria, Cuba, Venezuela and everywhere in between.”

But more needs to be done, and the United States should not go at this alone. Biden would be wise to continue calling on our allies — the European Union, Canada and other members of the international community — for support and pressure to do the same on these fronts. These countries might start with renewed condemnation of Cuba’s most recent election to a fifth term on the U.N.’s Human Rights Council, a move about which Freedom House and an additional 80-plus organizations have expressed deep concern, stating: “This not only rewards Cuba’s poor human rights record, but it also undermines the integrity of the council to hold abusive governments accountable for their actions in the region and across the globe.”