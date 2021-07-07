Crystal Burdge column: Virginia workers need Washington, D.C., to put jobs and families before politics

The past 15 months have been a roller coaster for my family. Before the pandemic, my fiance and I were on our way to building a stable, middle-class life that we hoped would provide a bright future for our kids. I was working as a certified nursing assistant, caring for elderly and disabled people in their homes. My fiance is a civilian employee who inspects equipment for the U.S. Army. We were doing well and excited for a new baby who would join us and our middle school-age son in April 2020.

But when the pandemic hit, our lives dramatically changed. The plant where my fiance worked shut down for months, and though he was kept on, we missed the hazard pay bonus he regularly received for working around dangerous bombs.

I was worried about contracting COVID-19 from one of my clients in the weeks before our daughter arrived, so I stopped working. I had planned to go back to work after having our baby, but we did the math, and realized we couldn’t afford it. Child care is so expensive, and I’m paid so little, that we’re financially better off if I stay home to take care of the baby.

With much less income and a new baby to take care of, we fell behind on our rent. My fiance now is back at work, but we still owe our landlord $4,000, which we’re urgently trying to pay off so we don’t lose our apartment.