Crystal Burdge column: Virginia workers need Washington, D.C., to put jobs and families before politics

The past 15 months have been a roller coaster for my family. Before the pandemic, my fiance and I were on our way to building a stable, middle-class life that we hoped would provide a bright future for our kids. I was working as a certified nursing assistant, caring for elderly and disabled people in their homes. My fiance is a civilian employee who inspects equipment for the U.S. Army. We were doing well and excited for a new baby who would join us and our middle school-age son in April 2020.
But when the pandemic hit, our lives dramatically changed. The plant where my fiance worked shut down for months, and though he was kept on, we missed the hazard pay bonus he regularly received for working around dangerous bombs.
I was worried about contracting COVID-19 from one of my clients in the weeks before our daughter arrived, so I stopped working. I had planned to go back to work after having our baby, but we did the math, and realized we couldn’t afford it. Child care is so expensive, and I’m paid so little, that we’re financially better off if I stay home to take care of the baby.
With much less income and a new baby to take care of, we fell behind on our rent. My fiance now is back at work, but we still owe our landlord $4,000, which we’re urgently trying to pay off so we don’t lose our apartment.
Since my annual salary is less than the cost of full-time day care, I realized it was time to make a change in my career. I’d like to go back to school to get training to do medical billing — a job that would allow me to work from home and care for my baby. I looked into a community college program, but found out the classes I need would cost me $4,000. That’s not something we can afford right now.
It is incredibly frustrating when you want to change your life for the better but all of the tools you need are just out of reach. After everything we’ve been through in the past year, I decided to join an organization called WorkMoney, which is bringing together Americans to push our elected officials in Washington to fight for everyday people like us who just want to work hard and take care of our families.
Now I’m urging our senators and representatives to invest in jobs and families. I voted for former President Donald Trump, but supporting President Joe Biden’s plans to invest in jobs and families isn’t a political issue for me; this is about getting our government back on task, supporting American working people and families.
Biden’s proposed investment in families would be a game changer for our family. The expanded child tax credit will give us the financial support we need to help us catch up on back rent. I’d also like to put something in savings for our baby so that she can attend preschool when she’s a little older. I really want her to have that experience before she starts kindergarten so she gets the best start to her education. Making that tax credit permanent would help make my goal of sending her to preschool a reality.
This investment also would give us more affordable child care options. Even before COVID-19, I was worried about how we would pay for day care and preschool for my daughter, and this plan would provide money to help working parents cover the cost and provide universal preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds.
It also would make community college more affordable, which is vital for people like me who want a chance at the American dream.
We also need to invest in jobs to help more people get back to work. So many people I know are financially suffering after the pandemic and just like us, they’re working hard to get back on their feet. We need good-paying jobs in Virginia and across the United States that give working folks like me a chance to provide a future for our kids.
I’m an optimistic person, and as the news about the pandemic gets better every day, I feel like my family is getting closer and closer to the good middle-class life we had pre-COVID-19. But I don’t just want to go back to the way things were before. I have hopes and dreams for a brighter future for myself, my fiance and my kids — one where I can afford to have a career and be a mom, one where I can afford to buy a home for my family one day.
We want to work hard and we want our hard work to pay off. We just need our elected leaders in Washington to give us that opportunity.
Crystal Burdge is a resident of Fredericksburg, a mother of two and a member of WorkMoney. Contact her at: facebook.com/WorkMoney.org