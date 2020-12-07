Crystal L. Hoyt column: COVID-19 exposes U.S.’ dire need for more working-class politicians on future ballots

The economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic have been terribly lopsided. Some Americans, the richest among us, have quickly bounced back and are fully recovering.

But many others, particularly low-wage workers, continue to suffer. Economists have named this inequitable form of economic recovery as “K-shaped” — with the “upper arm” of the K indicating those who are experiencing improvements, and the “lower arm” indicating those who still are negatively impacted.

We need to pause, take a look at this year’s election results and ask: How many of our new policymakers are in that lower arm of this stark disparity? How many personally are feeling the pressure and the negative economic impacts of the pandemic today?

When it comes to social class, our elected policymakers look nothing like the electorate in the United States. For example, nearly 2 out of 3 current U.S. senators have a net worth of at least $1 million, far exceeding the number of millionaires among the public.

Americans disproportionately are governed by the rich. Our well-heeled political elite are far from representative of the wider U.S. population. In turn, these narrow perspectives that guide the public policy they enact do not represent the broad array of viewpoints in the U.S.