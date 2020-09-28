Dale Eisman column: Beware of voting too early

In this most tumultuous election year, there’s one thing that Trump supporters and never-Trumpers agree on: The election is the most important of our lifetimes.
So why are so many of us rushing into it?
Today, exactly five weeks before Election Day, hundreds of thousands of votes across 23 states already have been cast by mail or in-person at early voting centers. More states will open their polls early in October; two-thirds of all voters — perhaps 80-million-plus — are expected to vote before Nov. 3.
Virginia is a leader in the charge to the polls; absentee ballots are in the mail and in-person voting began Sept. 18 with long lines at many voting centers. The threat of COVID-19 and news that mail deliveries are slowing have created extra incentives to vote early, particularly for seniors.
The heavy early vote is powerful evidence that despite incredibly challenging times and a long trend of declining turnouts, Americans still believe in our democracy and want to make it work.
It also is encouraging to see so many people ignoring President Donald Trump’s ridiculous claims that voting by mail invites voter fraud. States have been processing mailed-in votes for decades, with scant evidence of ballot stuffing; there’s no reason to believe they can’t or won’t do so again this year.
But just because we can vote so early doesn’t mean we should. With so much at stake, shouldn’t we be taking as much time as we can to evaluate candidates and issues? Do the polls really need to be open for six weeks or more to give everyone an opportunity to vote? Wouldn’t a nationwide 10-day or two-week window be sufficient?
Admittedly, voters already have had years to evaluate Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Few minds likely are to be changed by their debates and campaigns. But further down the ballot, there are tons of unknowns.
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., seeking his third term, and GOP challenger Daniel Gade didn’t share a debate stage until this past Wednesday, the sixth day of in-person voting. Races for Congress across the state and a critical proposal to amend the state Constitution to stop partisan gerrymandering have attracted relatively little public attention.
We only can speculate about what journalists, even in today’s depleted newsrooms, might uncover and reveal about the candidates and issues in the weeks to come or about what voters might learn just by watching the candidates on TV, at campaign events or through social media.
A vote cast this early surrenders your chance to weigh and discuss your options with family and friends in the final weeks, change your mind and still make a difference.
Just this spring, tens of thousands of Democratic voters across the country unwittingly wasted their votes by casting early presidential primary ballots for candidates like Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer who had dropped out by primary day.
Earlier this month, the future makeup of the U.S. Supreme Court and the no-holds-barred Republican strategy to control it was on the periphery of the presidential campaign; now those subjects dominate the debate.
People who already have voted did so not knowing if Trump will be able to deliver a COVID-19 vaccine by Election Day or if Biden can dispel GOP claims that, at 77, he has lost the mental sharpness we need in our president.
Almost every day, new evidence emerges of Russian efforts to influence the election in Trump’s favor and of Trump administration lies and bungling in response to the COVID-19 onslaught.
Meanwhile, Republicans are said to be on the verge of releasing evidence of a covert Obama-Biden effort to sabotage Trump’s 2016 campaign. And of course, developments in the national reckoning over racial justice have the potential to change contests at every level.
There are other considerations. The earlier voting begins, the earlier candidates must start raising money, and inundating our mailboxes and the airwaves with charges and countercharges. More fundraising and spending means more opportunities for big-dollar donors to use their bankrolls to advance their interests, at the expense of the public interest.
A vote cast this early surrenders your chance to weigh and discuss your options with family and friends in the final weeks, change your mind and still make a difference in the election. So think hard. Take your time. If you can’t get to the polls on Election Day or you’re worried that the lines will be too long and the risk of infection too great, watch the deadlines and vote early.
But not too early. Our democracy needs cool heads and considered judgments. With five weeks until the polls close, there’s no need to rush.
Dale Eisman wrote about Virginia politics and government for more than 30 years as a reporter and editor at the Richmond Times-Dispatch and The Virginian-Pilot. Now retired, he lives in Surf City, N.C. Contact him at: dale.eisman@gmail.com