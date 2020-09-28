Dale Eisman column: Beware of voting too early

But just because we can vote so early doesn’t mean we should. With so much at stake, shouldn’t we be taking as much time as we can to evaluate candidates and issues? Do the polls really need to be open for six weeks or more to give everyone an opportunity to vote? Wouldn’t a nationwide 10-day or two-week window be sufficient?

Admittedly, voters already have had years to evaluate Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Few minds likely are to be changed by their debates and campaigns. But further down the ballot, there are tons of unknowns.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., seeking his third term, and GOP challenger Daniel Gade didn’t share a debate stage until this past Wednesday, the sixth day of in-person voting. Races for Congress across the state and a critical proposal to amend the state Constitution to stop partisan gerrymandering have attracted relatively little public attention.

We only can speculate about what journalists, even in today’s depleted newsrooms, might uncover and reveal about the candidates and issues in the weeks to come or about what voters might learn just by watching the candidates on TV, at campaign events or through social media.