Dan Frank column: Lessons from the field: school reopening

The Steward School is a JK-12 college preparatory school with 650 students in the city’s West End, and except for one brief pause between Thanksgiving and the new year, we have been open for in-person instruction since the end of August.

As we round the corner into the next phase of the pandemic, and more schools get ready to open, it seems a good time to reflect on our guiding principles, the challenges we have faced, and our most significant responses and lessons learned.

First, kids come first, and they need the social and personal challenge of academics, athletics and the arts; the social feedback of their peers; and the loving, supportive guidance of teachers, coaches and adult mentors. This is what children deserve.

Second, what we thought we could not do, we can: work from home, successfully complete online learning and quickly pivot into largely self-managing teams who operate under common guiding principles through the auspices of an internal COVID Task Force and with the help of a Health Advisory Group. This has required a hefty dose of resilience as well as grace for ourselves and others.