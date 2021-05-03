Dan Rodricks column: Man had been incarcerated for nearly 65 of his 86 years. Why?

Biddle told Judge Donaldson C. Cole that he had become a Christian Science practitioner while in prison and hoped for early release to care for his mother. “I realize now that taking a human life, God didn’t mean man to do this,” Biddle said.

His two escapes resulted in another nine years added to Biddle’s sentence. His mother died in 1981.

According to Vernarelli, Biddle was due for another parole hearing in 1986, but postponed it and never asked for another. That suggests that he was resigned to prison life and neither had ambition nor optimism for release.

About a year and a half ago, I wrote to Biddle to see if he would speak with me during a prison visit. I did not hear back. Attempts to reach two people believed to be his kin have been unsuccessful.

I wondered why the state would keep Arthur Biddle in prison into his 80s. Now we know. Biddle’s own actions and choices, early in life and in middle age, deprived him of the freedom and second chance that many other lifers earnestly work toward while serving time.

Would intense intervention, starting at 20, have better prepared him for release at 40? I don’t know, but I remain a believer in that. Prisons are for punishment.

But since they operate at taxpayer expense, we have a right to insist on more — that they produce better outcomes, better people. Those who do horrible things when they’re young should get a real shot at a second life before they grow too old, sick and despairing to care.