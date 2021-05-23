Dan Schmitt column: Tourism’s welcome back

For several days a week over the past four months, volunteers and staff at Richmond Raceway have been focused on a different kind of race than the NASCAR events that typically pack stands: For now, that race has been a sprint to vaccinate Virginians.

Nearly 200,000 of us have made our way to the raceway to receive our COVID-19 vaccines, quite literally giving us the “shot in the arm” that we need to get back on track.

And how appropriate. Richmond Raceway has played an important role in attracting visitors to the region over the years. In fact, the spring and summer race weekends historically have been our two busiest. Now, this incredible regional partner is a key player in welcoming people back.

With COVID-19 cases declining and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent recommendation that fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, there’s palpable energy toward returning to our prepandemic lives — and restarting our tourism economy.