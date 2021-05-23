Dan Schmitt column: Tourism’s welcome back

For several days a week over the past four months, volunteers and staff at Richmond Raceway have been focused on a different kind of race than the NASCAR events that typically pack stands: For now, that race has been a sprint to vaccinate Virginians.
Nearly 200,000 of us have made our way to the raceway to receive our COVID-19 vaccines, quite literally giving us the “shot in the arm” that we need to get back on track.
And how appropriate. Richmond Raceway has played an important role in attracting visitors to the region over the years. In fact, the spring and summer race weekends historically have been our two busiest. Now, this incredible regional partner is a key player in welcoming people back.
With COVID-19 cases declining and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent recommendation that fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, there’s palpable energy toward returning to our prepandemic lives — and restarting our tourism economy.
It has been well documented that the virus has not been kind to the travel industry. Our sector has experienced more job losses and small-business closures over the past year than any other industry. Travel-related spending was down 42% in 2020, according to the U.S. Travel Association. Year over year, total revenues were down a whopping $500 billion. After experiencing record-high hotel occupancy rates in the Richmond Region during 2019, many of our hospitality resources are struggling to stay afloat.
But through it all, we witnessed resiliency and creativity in our community. Blood drives. Food drives. Hotels opening rooms to first responders who tested positive for COVID-19. A housekeeping manager lighting up the Richmond skyline with a gigantic heart by strategically turning on lights in certain rooms. And pivots galore: virtual experiences, outdoor screenings and creative to-go menus.
Fortunately, we now are in the early stages of recovery in the travel sector. According to the latest Longwoods International tracking study of U.S. travelers, nearly 9 in 10 (87%) say they are planning to travel in the next six months. That’s the highest level in more than a year and, because the travel industry often is a bellwether for the economy as a whole, the news especially is encouraging.
Tourism’s rebound is critical. The travel industry creates and supports more small businesses than any other major sector. Employment in our industry creates a successful career path for thousands in our community. Simply put, there is no economic recovery without a travel, tourism and meetings recovery.
The Richmond Region is ready to safely welcome visitors back. And we are able to do so because, even amid the depths of the downturn, we never slowed down.
Throughout the pandemic, Richmond Region Tourism — the nonprofit dedicated to promoting the region to meeting, convention and sports events planners, tour operators and leisure travelers — stayed active and engaged.
Fifty-five sports tournaments safely took place in 2020, utilizing Phase 2 of the state’s Forward Virginia protocols and generating more than $43 million in economic impact. This year, the region is slated to host close to 100 tournaments, from soccer and cross country to fencing and archery.
The public relations team continued to engage national media, and the region received exposure in Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Reader’s Digest and more, helping to fuel excitement about our cultural, historic and outdoor offerings.
In April, the business development staff partnered with the Richmond International Airport to successfully pitch an upcoming airline industry conference and secured a former astronaut to help with the presentation. And it worked. I always knew our team was “out of this world.”
Community advocates and partners have been hard at work as well. BLK RVA — a community-driven initiative to support local, Black-owned businesses by increasing tourism — launched a campaign featuring online videos and content to highlight history, community, arts and restaurants. They will broaden our community’s and visitors’ understanding of our past and future.
As part of National Travel and Tourism Week earlier this month, we hosted our Virtual Awards and Annual Meeting to celebrate the people and organizations who make our community one of a kind and, indeed, there are so many. We also introduced our first-ever local advertising campaign, Find Your Moment. We know the No. 1 reason people travel to RVA is to see friends and family. The campaign encourages residents to share their favorite local experiences and attractions with friends and family by using the #MyRVAMoment hashtag on social media.
The campaign reflects an immutable truth about this sector: Everyone can play a vital role in supporting local tourism, and Richmond Region Tourism makes it easy. Consider, for example, enrolling in one of our monthly I Am Tourism classes to see the region from a visitor’s perspective and become a tourism ambassador.
We also invite you to partner with us by inviting the groups you’re involved with and care about to RVA — groups like family reunions, association meetings or sporting events. Historically, local residents have helped our collective tourism efforts by simply making connections, no matter the group size. Our team at Richmond Region Tourism will handle the rest.
As much as we’ve enjoyed the opportunity to explore so many of the resources right in our backyard over the past year, I’m looking forward to welcoming new visitors to experience the many attractions and places that make the Richmond Region such a special place to visit.
Dan Schmitt is Richmond Region Tourism board chair. Contact him at: brookland@henrico.us