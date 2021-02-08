Daniel A. Domenech and Mark E. Emblidge column: Relationships matter when creating equitable access to success in schools

As communities grapple with the impact of COVID-19, CIS site coordinators continue going above and beyond to buffer our most vulnerable students from the impact of the pandemic. Home visits are the top support provided to case managed students and their families, with a significant increase in social-emotional check-ins and interventions provided (nearly 2,000 more CIS students have documented goals in this area this school year compared to the previous year). Attendance monitoring also looks different, with site coordinators monitoring digital logins and taking action when a student goes missing. Overall, site coordinators must engage more deeply with families and households to help clear barriers to remote learning.

Providing an equitable opportunity for success requires a strong system of integrated supports in our highest-need schools. When we holistically address students’ needs with tailored, coordinated and sustained supports, we break down immediate and systemic barriers to create and sustain equitable outcomes. CIS-VA is positioned to be a partner in expanding access to supports that address students’ needs inside the classroom and beyond school walls, so nothing stands in the way of their bright futures.

Daniel A. Domenech is chair of the Communities In Schools of Virginia board of directors, executive director of the American Association of School Administrators and former superintendent of Fairfax County Public Schools. Contact him at: ddomenech@aasa.org

Mark E. Emblidge is president and founder of Communities In Schools of Virginia, former president of the Virginia Board of Education and former chair of the Richmond School Board. Contact him at: vlime@earthlink.net

CIS of Virginia reaches nearly 60,000 students in 101 schools across six affiliates (Chesterfield, Hampton Roads, Northern Virginia, Petersburg, Richmond and Southwest Virginia). This past year, 4,468 of the highest-need students in its schools received more than 42,000 intensive and individualized services. To learn more, visit: www.cisofva.org