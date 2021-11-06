Daniel A. Domenech and Mark E. Emblidge column: Virginia should expand community school model

This year, CIS wraparound supports are available to more than 83,000 students in 123 schools in 19 school districts across Virginia. But there are thousands more students, especially in historically marginalized and underserved communities, who would benefit from the integrated student supports, expanded learning time and opportunities, family and community engagement, and collaborative leadership practices our affiliates can provide.

As policymakers continue to consider allocation of state funds, CIS-VA has proposed the creation of a Community School Fund to help districts across the state invest in a community school framework that best serves their students and communities. To remove barriers for our most vulnerable students, we first must remove barriers that prevent high-need, under-resourced districts from investing in long-term, evidence-driven solutions.

A Community School Fund would catalyze transformation in our schools, helping make Virginia a leader in advancing equity and redefining successful education in a post-pandemic world. Thousands of futures hang in the balance — and when students succeed, Virginia succeeds.

Daniel A. Domenech is chair of the Communities In Schools of Virginia board of directors, executive director of the American Association of School Administrators and former superintendent of Fairfax County Public Schools. Contact him at: ddomenech@aasa.org

Mark E. Emblidge is president and founder of Communities In Schools of Virginia, former president of the Virginia State Board of Education and former chair of the Richmond City School Board. Contact him at: vlime@earthlink.net

The CIS of Virginia network includes six affiliates — Chesterfield, Hampton Roads, Northern Virginia, Petersburg, Richmond and Southwest Virginia. Last year, 4,145 of the highest-need students received more than 36,000 intensive and individualized services. To learn more, visit: www.cisofva.org