Daniel Gade column: Celebrating the service of Virginia's women veterans

Women have served in every conflict since the beginning of our nation. Since World War I, Vietnam, Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan and today’s global war on terrorism, the achievements they have made and their numbers in service have increased dramatically. Today, women make up nearly 15% of the total active and reserve forces of our Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Space Force, National Guard and Reserves.

From my days at West Point to combat duty in Iraq, I have served alongside many women soldiers and have the highest respect for them for their courage, leadership skills and contributions to assuring the successful completion of every mission.

So, upon my appointment by Gov. Glenn Youngkin as commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services in January, I was pleased to learn how our commonwealth has been and continues to be a leader in recognizing and honoring our women veterans. I am proud our governor and General Assembly have for the fifth straight year proclaimed the third week of March, which also is national Women’s History Month, as Virginia Women Veterans Week (March 20-26).

Many of our fellow Virginians might not be aware our commonwealth is home to more than 713,000 veterans. Of those, more than 109,000 are women veterans — the largest percentage of any state — and their numbers are growing.

Virginia’s women veterans are leaders in virtually every community and in every profession. From education and technology, to business and health care, to journalism and law, to nonprofits, to state and local government, and more, Virginia’s women veterans truly lead the way. In fact, even our new Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle Sears is a proud Marine Corps veteran, and many of our elected leaders in the General Assembly and state government officials have worn the uniform of one of the service branches.

As I noted, Virginia was one of the first states to recognize that women veterans often face unique challenges and opportunities as they transition from active duty to civilian life and one of the first to create a Women Veterans Program and appoint a woman Army veteran to direct it.

We host a series of live and online roundtable forums around the state, where women veterans can come together for discussions, and offer ideas and suggestions on how to improve their lives and livelihoods. For the past several years, DVS has worked with partners in the public and private sectors to host an annual Virginia Women Veterans Summit, which attracts upward of 1,000 participants.

Assuring women veterans and all veterans have opportunities for gainful employment in the civilian workforce has been the basis for our highly successful Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program. More than 1,500 public and private employers — from small to large across the state — are V3 partners and are committed to seeking, hiring and retaining Virginia veterans and their spouses.

We also assist these veterans as they prepare to leave active duty through our V3 Transition Program. V3 Transition works alongside transitioning service members and military spouses to make referrals that address specific needs. The referral services could include, but are not limited to resume review, connections with Virginia Values Veterans (V3) certified companies for employment and other DVS programs. Since its inception, the V3 Program has resulted in more than 92,000 veterans hired.

Simply put, one of the main goals of this administration and of this agency is to ensure Virginia is the best state for all its citizens to live, work and thrive. Our goal also is to assure Virginia continues to be the No. 1 state for all veterans, military spouses and retirees.

On Monday, March 21 at 11 a.m., Sears, state legislators, and I will gather at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond to personally recognize women veterans for their service and sacrifice. We will present each attendee with a special Virginia Women Veterans Lead the Way lapel pin. Please join us for this great event if you can. Immediately after the ceremony, we will host a Virginia Women Veterans Roundtable discussion at the memorial.

Please join all of us in honoring the service and sacrifice of all our women veterans during Virginia Women Veterans Week. Our nation and our commonwealth owe them our heartfelt thanks and recognition.