Daniel Payne column: Renovate Main Library without wrecking iconic history

Richmonders should be aware that our city is potentially on the verge of losing one of its most unique architectural gems. Officials have proposed a major redesign of the Richmond Public Library’s main branch, at Franklin and First streets, and they have indicated that the building’s oldest wing will be demolished in favor of new construction.

Many Richmond residents might not know this, but our wonderful Main Library — built in the early 1970s — actually fully contains another, older library that was erected in 1929. You can see this ensconced structure — the “Dooley wing” — in the building’s northwestern sector. It’s named after the library’s original benefactor, Sallie May Dooley, who also gave the city another one of its treasures: Maymont.

Upon its construction, the Dooley building was (and remains) a magnificent architectural piece: beautiful marble floors, soaring Travertine walls, an astonishing skylight. It’s a modest architectural triumph, now made all the more wonderful and fascinating by its odd provenance: How many art deco stunners are you aware of that have been entirely consumed by another building and yet still retain their gorgeous character?

The Dooley library, which now houses the main branch’s considerable legal volumes, was designed by legendary Richmond architectural firm Baskervill & Lambert. The firm eventually would return to develop the 1970s expansion. Other iconic Richmond landmarks in its portfolio include the eastern and western wings of the state Capitol, as well as St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

The firm also brought in Edward L. Tilton to help design the building. He was a legendary American architect with a hand in designing roughly 100 libraries across the United States, many of them storied and enduring Carnegie libraries found throughout the country.

This Dooley wing is a unique, enchanting building-inside-a-building that has retained its dazzling architectural style for roughly a century. It was funded by one of our city’s great citizens, and built by both celebrated Richmond architectural talent and a renowned national draftsman.

It continues to be both a captivating sight to behold, as well as a useful and functional part of the library. It’s the kind of alluring building that helps make a city — our city — distinctive, special and wonderful to live in and to visit.

Yet officials apparently lack appreciation for such a rich historical treasure. The library has proposed knocking down the Dooley wing as part of a major expansion project that includes a parking garage, multipurpose spaces and a cafe.

It seems almost comically profane: Imagine taking a wrecking ball to beautiful imported Italian Montanelle marble constructed a century ago, through a gift from one of our city’s most prominent and revered philanthropists — all so library patrons might park their cars and order a cup of coffee.

I would encourage Richmonders with even a passing interest in beautiful architecture to swing by the Main Library and check out the Dooley wing. Marvel at its remarkable construction — the gorgeous embellishments on the plaster ceiling, the sparse bunting hand-carved into the marble just beneath the overlook and that enchanting skylight.

Consider that this structure was designed beautifully and built well by people who long since have died, yet you still can enjoy its distinctive grace and elegance a century later. A beautiful building brings intangible but very real pleasure to the people who look upon it. It is a specific and singular thing of value, and once it’s knocked down, it never can be replaced.

Expanded spaces and parking certainly would offer convenience and pleasure for many library patrons. But are the Richmond Public Library’s proposed plans so necessary and critical that it can justify bulldozing one of the city’s most precious and one-of-a-kind architectural masterpieces?

Surely leaders can figure out a way to accomplish the Main Library’s renovation and expansion — without knocking down something so unique and so beguiling.