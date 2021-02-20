Danny Avula column: Why you haven’t gotten your COVID-19 vaccine yet?

One of the biggest challenges people have had is getting registered for a vaccination. That has been addressed by this week’s launch of a new call center and a centralized preregistration system serving all Virginia residents and workers.

You can sign up for your vaccine online at Vaccinate.Virginia.gov anytime. Or if you want to speak to a human, you can call (877) VAX-IN-VA [or (877) 829-4682] and talk with a live operator.

Between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week, someone will be available to take your call, including English- and Spanish-speaking agents, and a callback service in more than 100 other languages. There also is TTY service to assist people who are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired.

After you preregister, you will be contacted when it’s your turn to get a vaccination. This will include specific information about how to schedule an appointment date, time and location. When you preregister, you will receive a confirmation update and periodic reminders.

In the meantime, you should continue to wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from people outside of your household. I know you have heard these same messages for almost a year, but it’s as important as ever, particularly as we begin to see new variants of the disease circulate across the United States.

Know that your turn to be vaccinated will come, and when you’re checking in at the vaccination clinic, try to remember to thank the public health workers in front of you — they are tired, they are amazing and they have done everything in their power to make your vaccination possible.