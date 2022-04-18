Danny Plaugher column: Virginia shouldn't repeat Maryland's gas tax mistake

Gas tax holidays sound great. But like most things in life that sound too good to be true, peel back the window dressing. Look to Virginia’s neighbor to the north and you’ll see firsthand how something that sounds great turns out to be a bad investment for hardworking taxpayers.

Maryland’s 30-day gas tax suspension cost the state’s general fund nearly $100 million, which elected leaders used to backfill the losses to its transportation trust fund. The goal was to suspend the state’s $0.361 gas tax and save Maryland drivers dollars at the pump.

After Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed the state’s gas tax suspension legislation, oil companies were reluctant to reduce prices. It took about 48 hours and State Comptroller Peter V.R. Franchot calmly informing local gas stations that the “hammer is going to come down, because we’re not going to tolerate it” before savings became evident. He added that “we have the authority to take their license away” before prices crept down.

For a couple of days, Maryland drivers were able to purchase discounted gas due to factors outside of government control, like free market supply and demand. But the benefits they were supposed to receive dwindled as oil companies extracted more and more “savings” as unearned profits for shareholders and foreign governments.

There was not one day that Maryland drivers realized the full benefit of the state’s gas tax suspension. And at the end of this experiment, the average Maryland driver barely saved $0.45 a day while oil companies reaped more than $21 million in extra unearned profits.

Here’s the thing: The gas tax suspension proposal before the Virginia General Assembly is way, way worse than in Maryland and other states.

First, Virginia’s gas tax proposal is for five months instead of 30 days. This means big oil has more time to grab additional profits from the pockets of hardworking Virginians; and out-of-state drivers get to use the commonwealth’s roads without paying their fair share.

Second, Virginia is the only state to propose a gas tax suspension without “backfilling” or restoring the dollars cut from its transportation trust fund. This means drivers in the commonwealth are going to feel that $500 million cut every time they hit an unfilled pothole, or their bus route’s service gets reduced or their workday lengthens from sitting in traffic.

Third, Virginia is the only state to also advance the elimination of the grocery sales tax. This would be a $134 million reduction in annual, dedicated transportation trust fund revenue — again with no “backfill” — at the same time as the proposed gas tax suspension.

Fourth, the current proposal also caps the future inflation indexing of the gas tax. This means every year, Virginia’s transportation dollars will be worth less and less.

The culmination of all of these proposals is this: The commonwealth’s transportation trust fund would be reduced by nearly $1.8 billion in funding over the coming years.

So, extrapolate what happened with Maryland’s gas tax suspension to Virginia’s gas tax proposal, and the average Virginia driver will save about $0.25 per day. Foreign oil companies and out-of-state drivers will reap hundreds of millions of dollars in unearned profits and benefits, at the expense of the commonwealth’s transportation trust fund.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin said it best when asked if he could guarantee Virginians would see savings from a gas tax suspension: “We can’t guarantee anything.”

Virginia’s transportation networks are the veins that keep its economy pumping. Now is the time to invest in a world-class system that gets people and goods from point A to point B in a safe, reliable and efficient manner.

Instead of cutting transportation funding, Virginia should be using revenues to fast-track and expand the number of infrastructure projects that are underway. The commonwealth should leverage every state transportation dollar to secure billions of matching federal dollars included in the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and build the transportation network that attracts the jobs and workers of tomorrow.

Virginia also should be investing in workforce programs to train the next generation of bus operators, truckers, railroaders, longshoremen and construction workers. Those good-paying, high-quality jobs will not be shipped overseas, nor will employees be sent to work remotely in other states.

I appreciate what Youngkin is trying to accomplish. There are thousands of families across Virginia struggling with increased costs due to the war in Ukraine, pandemic supply-chain challenges and circumstances outside of anyone’s control.

Members of the General Assembly currently are considering several proposals that will have a much more impactful benefit to our families than the gas tax corporate giveaway. They should oppose these drastic cuts to our transportation program, and instead invest in Virginia.