Dante R. Brizill column: A hero no longer forgotten

On Dec. 7, 1941, the battleship West Virginia was anchored alongside the USS Oklahoma and sitting diagonally across from the Arizona, on what was known as “Battleship Row” at Pearl Harbor. The ship would have a front-row seat to the carnage unleashed on those two vessels and experience quite a bit of it as well. More than half of the casualties that occurred during the attack on Pearl Harbor would occur on these three ships alone.

Commissioned in 1923, the USS West Virginia was a formidable weapon of war, having been fitted with the latest naval technology and architecture of the time. The ship took a heavy punishment from Japanese planes, but the outstanding crew prevented the damage from being much worse. One of those crew members was a young, African American mess attendant by the name of Doris “Dorie” Miller. This humble young man who was the ship’s cook would demonstrate to his crew mates and country that he had skills beyond the kitchen. For those who witnessed his courage, his actions were unforgettable.