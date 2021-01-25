Darrell Warren column: In defense of immunity

The General Assembly is enacting a number of worthwhile changes to our system of criminal justice. Our lawmakers are to be commended for these reforms.

However, there’s one possible change that — if enacted — would have a deeply harmful effect on both public safety and local tax rates: the proposal to eliminate limited immunity as a defense in lawsuits against law enforcement.

The supporters of this proposal claim that limited immunity protects and encourages police misconduct, and denies justice to deserving plaintiffs. Simply put, that just isn’t true. It’s a fantasy, cleverly calculated to result in a wave of lucrative cases for trial lawyers.

What the immunity doctrine really does is fairly deliver justice: It allows deserving cases to go to trial, but it also allows courts to dismiss meritless cases. Immunity does not protect serious misconduct by law enforcement.

For example, in these recent cases involving serious misconduct, state and federal courts found immunity inapplicable: