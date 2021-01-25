Darrell Warren column: In defense of immunity

The General Assembly is enacting a number of worthwhile changes to our system of criminal justice. Our lawmakers are to be commended for these reforms.
However, there’s one possible change that — if enacted — would have a deeply harmful effect on both public safety and local tax rates: the proposal to eliminate limited immunity as a defense in lawsuits against law enforcement.
The supporters of this proposal claim that limited immunity protects and encourages police misconduct, and denies justice to deserving plaintiffs. Simply put, that just isn’t true. It’s a fantasy, cleverly calculated to result in a wave of lucrative cases for trial lawyers.
What the immunity doctrine really does is fairly deliver justice: It allows deserving cases to go to trial, but it also allows courts to dismiss meritless cases. Immunity does not protect serious misconduct by law enforcement.
For example, in these recent cases involving serious misconduct, state and federal courts found immunity inapplicable:
- A police officer made a routine traffic stop of a small, elderly and handicapped woman. He needlessly escalated the traffic stop, resulting in embarrassment and minor physical injuries to her. In her personal injury lawsuit, the officer sought to have the case dismissed on grounds of immunity. A unanimous Supreme Court of Virginia rejected this argument. It held that Virginia’s sovereign immunity doctrine protects officers only for simple negligence. It does not protect anyone who acts wantonly, or in a culpable or grossly negligent manner — as was the case here. The result was that the officer was held to be fully liable both for the violation of the woman’s rights and her injuries.
- A small, elderly, homeless man was stopped by police for jaywalking. The incident escalated, with five police officers ultimately responding. It ended with the man being fatally shot. The officers claimed immunity. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against them: It held that immunity shields police officers from liability only when they reasonably could believe their actions to be lawful. Under the facts of this case, the court held that no reasonable officer could have believed the conduct in question to be lawful. The officers were held fully liable for damages.
What about the other side of the coin? Here are examples of meritless, harassing cases that courts dismissed because of immunity:
- There was a scuffle between several highly intoxicated, loud and disorderly partygoers at a private residence, with ample shouting and cursing. One person wielded a sword, another a beer bottle. One drunken partygoer was arrested, was noncompliant and lunged at a police officer when he was brought before a magistrate. He sued the county, the board of supervisors and multiple police officers. The case was dismissed on grounds of immunity.
- A tenant had a dispute with his landlord. It resulted in his eviction through a proper eviction order. He later failed to pay personal property tax on his vehicle, so the treasurer denied renewal of his vehicle tags. He then was cited several times for driving with expired tags. He sued the landlord, the landlord’s attorney, the judge who issued the eviction order, the deputy sheriff who served the order, the treasurer, and each officer or deputy who charged him with these traffic offenses. The case — which in part was based on the Magna Carta — was dismissed on grounds of immunity.
- A plaintiff became disruptive while entering the courthouse and was taken before a magistrate by a police officer. She later was convicted of disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice. She sued the officer; her lawyer for advising her to plead guilty to minor criminal charges “out of sheer frustration and fear mongering;” the prosecutor who obtained her convictions; and the entire police department.
She alleged in part that the prosecutor “and her cronies have tried to silence [plaintiff],” that her aunt was murdered, and that she had sued a local synagogue and its staff “for being so unkind and unprofessional.” Her complaint was dismissed on grounds of immunity.
As these cases show, the doctrine of immunity helps our judicial system work exactly as it should: Serious cases go to trial so that justice can be obtained, while frivolous cases — ones that would cost significant taxpayer funds to bring to trial — receive the summary dismissals they deserve.
Darrell Warren is president of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association and sheriff of Gloucester County. Contact him at: dwarren@gloucesterva.info