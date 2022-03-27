Dave Bauer and Gordon Dixon column: Infrastructure fixes are the way to save drivers money

By Dave Bauer and Gordon Dixon

Motorists beware: Promises of big money savings at the gas pump are likely to come up empty, even as Gov. Glenn Youngkin and legislators barrel forward with considering a temporary suspension of the state’s fuel tax.

In the middle of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and historic inflation abetted by almost record-high gas prices, attempts by federal and state lawmakers in an election year to bring relief to consumers are well-intentioned. But they’re ineffectual in the short term and they compromise revenues for transportation improvements in the long term.

In 2008, Sens. Hillary Rodham Clinton, D-N.Y., and John McCain, R-Ariz., both presidential candidates, sought to capitalize on high gas prices when they endorsed a proposal to suspend the 18.4-cents-per-gallon federal gas tax for the summer travel season.

Fellow presidential candidate and then-Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., came out against the idea, saying: “We’re arguing over a gimmick that would save you half a tank of gas over the course of the entire summer so that everyone in Washington can pat themselves on the back and say they did something. Well, let me tell you, this isn’t an idea designed to get you through the summer, it’s designed to get them through an election.”

Obama was right. President George W. Bush shared his view and the plan died — for a while. But in Washington and state legislatures across the land, such proposals are being resurrected from the policy graveyard.

More than 20 states have seen lawmakers advocate to suspend their state gas taxes for varying lengths of time in response to rising pump prices.

At the same time, six U.S. senators introduced a measure on Feb. 9 to suspend the federal gas tax until the end of the year. A companion bill soon followed in the House of Representatives. Both measures have yet to advance and have been panned by congressional leaders from both parties.

A March 2022 analysis from the Transportation Investment Advocacy Center found 34 states both increased and decreased their motor fuel user fee rates from 2013 to 2021. A total of 175 adjustments were made, ranging from one-time increases approved by state legislatures, to automatic changes for variable rates based on formulas written into law.

Of the 175 changes, the rate increased 121 times and decreased 54 times. Notably, the report found on average, just one-third of an increase or decrease was passed through to consumers in the retail price on the day the change took effect. Its impact quickly evaporated over time.

Since 2013, Virginia has come far in maintaining and modernizing its transportation network. In every corner of the commonwealth, we are beginning to see the direct correlation between new investments and our quality of life, economic success and prosperity. Fuel tax revenues have provided a foundation for that progress.

Similarly, now is not the time to backtrack on the bipartisan infrastructure law adopted by Congress with great fanfare in November 2021. This signature achievement, which relies in large measure on federal and state gas tax revenues, aims to make up for decades of chronic underinvestment in our highways, bridges and public transit systems, both locally and nationally.

Suspending the gas tax was a bad idea in 2008. It’s still a bad idea for Virginians in 2022. The best way to save money is to continue making infrastructure improvements that will reduce the lost time and wasted fuel that comes from being stuck in traffic, and improve road conditions to prevent the next pothole-induced flat tire.