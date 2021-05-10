Dave Isay column: Richmond can show the way out of the nation's political divide

According to a CBS News poll released earlier this year, more than half of all Americans say the greatest danger to our way of life comes not from some distant enemy but from their fellow citizens.

Another study presented the unimaginable finding that about 1 in 5 Republicans and Democrats believe that their political foes “lack the traits to be considered fully human.” And those numbers are continuing to move in the wrong direction.

After years of testing, we recently launched One Small Step in an effort to counter partisan contempt, and we chose Richmond — a place with its own unique history and a legacy of confronting our diverse heritage — as one of four cities across the country in which we are anchoring the project.

The divisions here exemplify the ones the nation faces, but we believe that Richmond can show the rest of the country that Americans can have the heart and courage to listen to one another. Over the past several months, we have begun recording and chronicling conversations like the one between Brown and Stark.