Dave Isay column: Richmond can show the way out of the nation's political divide

By Dave Isay
They are two strangers, and, in many ways, they couldn’t be more different from one another. While both are Richmonders, one is Black, liberal and works at a local college, and the other is white, conservative and owns a business.
Their disparate life experiences have shaped their views on politics, but what they discovered over the course of a recent 40-minute conversation is how much they have in common. At a time when the rift between Democrats and Republicans is virulently deep, Dontrese Brown and Frank Stark, by talking about themselves and their lives, took one small step toward repairing the fraying fabric of our nation.
One Small Step is the name of a new initiative conceived and led by the organization I founded, StoryCorps, which records one-on-one conversations between people and preserves them for future generations at the Library of Congress.
We have recorded more than 650,000 Americans, making StoryCorps the largest collection of human voices ever gathered. It is a unique record of our country’s history.
Until the recent launch of One Small Step, all of the conversations StoryCorps recorded were between people who already knew and loved each other. Now we’re trying something different, pairing strangers — particularly ones of opposing viewpoints — as a way of helping people get past the labels of “liberal” and “conservative,” “Democrat” and “Republican,” “us” and “them.” The goal is to see those with whom we disagree as human beings again.
According to a CBS News poll released earlier this year, more than half of all Americans say the greatest danger to our way of life comes not from some distant enemy but from their fellow citizens.
Another study presented the unimaginable finding that about 1 in 5 Republicans and Democrats believe that their political foes “lack the traits to be considered fully human.” And those numbers are continuing to move in the wrong direction.
After years of testing, we recently launched One Small Step in an effort to counter partisan contempt, and we chose Richmond — a place with its own unique history and a legacy of confronting our diverse heritage — as one of four cities across the country in which we are anchoring the project.
The divisions here exemplify the ones the nation faces, but we believe that Richmond can show the rest of the country that Americans can have the heart and courage to listen to one another. Over the past several months, we have begun recording and chronicling conversations like the one between Brown and Stark.
To be clear, the One Small Step conversations are not about politics, but about the life experiences that have shaped who people are and how they have come to see the world. When Brown and Stark opened up to one another, they both underlined the impact of family on their lives.
Brown described his mother’s emphasis on education, and Stark recognized how his own sense of self-reliance grew out of a childhood where he had to do so much for himself.
While telling each other about the contrasting experiences they had in their formative years, they learned not only about the origins of the differences in their perspectives, but also about the values and priorities they share. And all of the conversation was nonthreatening, respectful, human.
One Small Step employs a powerful methodology based on a concept called “contact theory,” which might be one of the most tested theories in the history of psychology.
Contact theory posits that if you put strangers together face to face under certain conditions, and they have a visceral, emotional interaction with one another, preconceived feelings of mistrust — even hate — melt away, and people will begin seeing each other in a completely different light.
That is our goal. But to move this grand experiment forward, we need your help. We need the participation of conservatives and liberals — and everyone in between — who are willing to take this one small step with us. We — and this country — need to hear your story.
Dave Isay is the founder of StoryCorps. Contact him at: onesmallstep@storycorps.org
To participate in One Small Step, visit: takeonesmallstep.org