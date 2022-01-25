David A. Reid column: Prioritizing school construction funding

Being born and raised in Rockbridge County, whenever there’s a discussion about issues facing rural Virginia, it’s hard not to recall my own upbringing, or think about family and friends I still have living in the mountains.

As I’ve traveled around the state during the last 18months as chair of the commonwealth’s Manufacturing Development Commission, I’ve had the opportunity to talk with people about a wide range of topics. Invariably, a long-neglected issue comes up in conversation.

Whether expressed as a concern about the basic educational needs of their children or as a way to make the community an appealing place for new businesses, school construction is at the forefront of the minds of parents and policymakers across the commonwealth.

In 2020, we finally began to truly understand the full scope of the problem.

The Democratic-led General Assembly took action, passing Senate Bill 888 , which created the Commission on School Construction and Modernization. That commission now has completed its analysis, made more than a half-dozen recommendations and identified 322 school projects that would cost approximately $3.2 billion above current capital plans.