David Elliott column: Abortion is an essential component of reproductive care

First, a confession: I am pro-life. I believe God imbues each new human life with a soul at conception, or soon thereafter.

However, I also am pro-choice. That is not a contradiction. I respect both sides of the abortion argument. Before you dismiss me as wishy-washy, allow me to explain.

Since scientific data cannot agree upon a single developmental moment marking the beginning of human life (ensouled or otherwise), how a woman treats her pregnancy — to abort it or bring it to term — is a private moral decision. It’s a matter of personal religious faith.

Despite one’s personal beliefs, no one really knows when the unborn child receives its soul. Is it at conception? The first trimester? The third? Neither the Torah, nor the Quran, nor the Bible provides a clear answer.

It is one of the great mysteries God confers upon us. A government that outlaws abortion because it contends fetuses are sacred at conception is forcing its religious views on people, usurping personal religious freedom.

And I have seen the lethal consequences when safe abortion services are outlawed or unavailable, and when men force their beliefs upon pregnant women.

I have worked with Doctors Without Borders on 15 missions around the world, helping to bring emergency humanitarian assistance to those without access to medical care. This often includes comprehensive maternal and neonatal care, which usually is provided by midwives.

But as a surgeon, I often get involved providing cesarean delivery and other gynecologic procedures when so requested. These highly capable and astute midwives have enlightened me that unsafe abortions cause 13% of maternal deaths worldwide, totaling more than 65,000 women per year.

When safe abortion services are not available, girls and women who are desperate to terminate unwanted pregnancies will resort to risky procedures that frequently result in hemorrhage, septic shock and death. These midwives have shown me patients in their maternity wards. They have told me tales of prior patients — mostly victims of rape and incest, all treated like common property — who would have been shunned, starved, exiled or outright killed if they did not find a way to secretly end unwanted pregnancies before their fathers or husbands discovered them.

I thus learned the glaring truth: Providing safe abortions actually saves lives, protecting the lives of mothers and enabling them to bear children later on — when and if they feel safe and willing to do so.

Safe abortion care represents a critical component of comprehensive reproductive health care. Providing elective termination of pregnancy is as important a part of reproductive health care as prenatal examinations, vitamins, education, contraception, and delivery by a competent midwife or obstetrician.

So while I personally might believe in the sanctity of the fetus, that has no bearing upon a woman’s personal choice for or against termination of her pregnancy. That decision is her right and her responsibility, based upon her faith, personal situation and discussion with her medical professional.

History demonstrates time and again the damaging outcomes when governments try to legislate morality. We all have seen the consequences of tyrants and religious zealots dictating personal beliefs.

Telling a woman she must carry her fetus to term is no different than making church attendance obligatory; banning girls from receiving an education; or exterminating “heretics,” “blasphemers” and “infidels.” Remember that our Founding Fathers considered personal religious freedom as one of our nation’s cardinal principles.

At an interpersonal level, it seems reasonable and proper to peacefully discuss religious views with mothers-to-be if they so desire, just as we might with someone who practices a faith that is different from our own. However, shaming, shouting, blocking access to medical facilities and leveling threats of prosecution frankly is reprehensible.

I am convinced the abortion issue is, from one perspective, one of individual religious beliefs, and from another perspective, one that should be left to women and their medical providers. Governments and men (myself included) should have no say in it, except perhaps to help safeguard a woman’s right to choose.

Therefore, I am firmly “pro-choice,” just as I remain “pro-life.” If more Americans would adopt this dual perspective, we could encourage a much more civil and rational national discourse on the subject.